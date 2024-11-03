Daytona State College Graduates from School of Nursing Achieved Near-100% Pass Rate

The results from the most recent NCLEX (the National Council Licensure Examination) have been published, and Daytona State College graduates from the Bob & Carol Allen School of Nursing have achieved an outstanding 99.24% pass rate.

“This incredible pass rate is a reflection of the academic rigor and excellence of our nationally recognized nursing program,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “Our graduates possess the skills and training required to enter the healthcare industry in any nursing position anywhere in the state.”









The 99.24% pass rate on their first attempt at the exam (an increase from the previous year’s 99.11% pass rate) places Daytona State among the top programs offered in Florida. The average NCLEX pass rate is 84.76% for nursing students in Florida, according to the Florida Board of Nursing, and the national pass rate is 89.19%. The NCLEX is one of the standardized tests nurses must pass to become either a licensed practical nurse (LPN) or a registered nurse (RN).

“These pass rates demonstrate the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff within the Allen School of Nursing,” said Dr. Maxine Hicks, Dean of the Bob & Carol Allen School of Nursing. “This achievement is a direct result of our commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for our students, and we are so proud of our graduates who go on to serve within their communities.”