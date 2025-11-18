David F. Johnson, 1957-2025

David F. Johnson, 68, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed away on July 3, 2025, from complications related to COPD.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Virginia Marguerite Keith (later Bushnell) and James Melton Johnson, David was known for his sharp mind and natural intelligence. He excelled academically, earning a degree from the University of Jacksonville, and maintained a curious spirit throughout his life. He often recalled his fondest years spent as a lifeguard on Daytona Beach. A gifted musician, he shared his talent for guitar in church bands and with his recovery community, bringing joy and connection to those around him.

David was preceded in death by his mother, “Margie,” his stepfather, Richard Bushnell, and his sister, Jamie Black. He is survived by his brother, Samuel Johnson (Lisa) and nephews Chris and Tyler Johnson, his sons, Frazier (Justine), Brent (Sarah), and Jacob Johnson, and grandchildren Noah and Micah Johnson, all of whom he loved deeply.