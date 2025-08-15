Flagler Beach Rotary’s Awareness Walk to Promote 988 Crisis Lifeline Set for Sept. 25 Over SR100 Bridge

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 5:30 pm on Thursday, September 25, 2025. All are invited and participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the SR 100 bridge to Veterans Park where they will gather for a brief ceremony.

The event is free and hopes to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.

“We’re proud to continue this vital community initiative that brings neighbors together for such an important cause,” said Bob Snyder, president of Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. “We had a great turnout last year at our inaugural walk and hope to draw an even larger crowd this year to demonstrate that our community stands ready to support one another.”

Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required.

The 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline provides free, confidential support for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. By dialing 988, callers are connected to trained counselors who provide immediate support and connect them with local resources. This service is crucial in preventing suicides and offering hope to those in distress. Raising awareness about the 988 hotline ensures that more people know where to turn in times of need, potentially saving lives.

Suicide ranks among the top 10 leading causes of death nationwide, resulting in approximately one death every 11 minutes. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause for ages 35-54, and the eighth leading cause for ages 55-64.

In 2023, Flagler County recorded 21 deaths by suicide, representing a rate of 16.3 per 100,000 residents compared to Florida’s statewide rate of 15.7.

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is committed to addressing local needs and supporting initiatives that improve the well-being of our community members. Promoting the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline is an especially important initiative of Rotary Club of Flagler Beach during September, National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Public outdoor signs promoting 988, high school poster contests, municipal proclamations, social media campaigns and other activities are among the activities planned by Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. For more information about the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, visit www.flaglerbeachrotary.org.