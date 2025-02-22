Paving Contractor Will Seal Cracks on 33 Palm Coast Streets Before Micro-Surfacing

Beginning Monday (Feb. 24) the City of Palm Coast’s micro-surfacing contractor, Asphalt Paving Systems, will begin crack sealing on multiple roadways as part of an upcoming pavement preservation project. This is a temporary step in the process, not the final road surface.

During this phase, the contractor will clean and fill larger existing cracks in the roadway. Once the material has fully cured, crews will return in April to complete the micro-surfacing application on the entire roadway.









The crack sealing operation will be mobile, causing minimal inconvenience to residents. Work will take place throughout the week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The following roads will receive micro-surfacing and may need crack sealing:

Ballard Lane, Ballenger Lane, Baltimore Lane, Barbera Lane, Barkley Lane, Barkwood Lane, Bassett Lane, Carr Lane, Cerrudo Lane, Collins Lane, Eastgate Lane, Eastman Lane, Eastmoor Lane, Fairbank Lane, Faircastle Lane, Fairmont Lane, Lancaster Lane, Lansdowne Lane, Louisburg Lane, Louvet Lane, Post Lane, Post Oak Lane, Post Tree Lane, Postman Lane, Rosecroft Lane, Rosepetal Lane, Royal Leaf Lane, Royal Palm Lane, Royal Tern Lane, Wood Center Lane, Wood Clift Lane, and Wood Crest Lane.

Residents are encouraged to drive with caution in work zones and plan for minor delays. The City of Palm Coast appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation as we work to maintain and enhance roadway conditions.

Residents will be notified in advance of the micro-surfacing work beginning on their streets. The City of Palm Coast appreciates the community’s cooperation in maintaining high-quality infrastructure for all. For more information and project updates, please visit the Palm Coast Progress page at www.palmcoast.gov/pcprogress.