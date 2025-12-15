Clyde Roesch, 1945-2025

An Obituary

Clyde Roesch, 80, passed away on November 25, 2025 at his home in Ormond Beach, Florida. He was born in Melbourne, Florida on February 23, 1945 to William and Marjorie (nee Wilson) Roesch.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; their three sons: Kirk, Michael (his wife, Shannon), and Paul (his husband, Peter); his granddaughters, Chelsea and Elizabeth; and his great-grandchildren, Owen and Henry.

Clyde served in the Army as a young tanker, and shortly after, he met the love of his life, Nancy. Together they began their family in Flagler Beach before later building their home in the small town of Korona. Clyde spent the majority of his professional career with ITT Corporation as a surveyor and draftsman, and his work played an instrumental role in the development of Palm Coast.

He enjoyed the simple things throughout his life. As a younger man he enjoyed fishing, gardening and electronics. A passionate collector, Clyde could often be found scouring the beach with his metal detector or wandering through uncharted woods in search of Native American artifacts.

Only known by those closest to him, he was an artist and comic. His drawings and doodles scrawled into cards and letters expressed his sense of humor that we all wish he would have shared with the world.

More than anything, Clyde will be remembered for his unique outlook on life—his calm presence, unfailing patience, and unwavering humor even in stressful moments. He listened deeply, with an attentiveness few possess. His wit, wisdom, expressive one-liners, and talent for making a joke with nothing more than a look made him unforgettable. Words fall short of capturing his spirit: his strength, serenity, sincerity, generosity, gentleness, and the sense of security he offered to everyone around him.

If you were welcomed into his life, you remained in his heart— and if he came across a comic strip he thought you’d enjoy, he would clip it out and send it along just to share the laugh and let you know he was thinking of you.

Clyde’s family will gather privately to celebrate his life and later spread his ashes at the Rocks in Flagler Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests written memories of Clyde from those who knew him.