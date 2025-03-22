Clinton Huggins, 1971-2025

Clinton Huggins, loving husband and dad, passed away on March 18, 2025 at the age of 54, but his larger-than-life persona and ability to spot fish in tannin-stained water will never be forgotten.

Born in Manassas, Va., Clinton lived a life defined by courage, strength, and, in the end, incredible bravery.

Clinton was a dedicated family man, a dependable friend, and a wonderful spirit whose steady presence will be deeply missed.

Clinton loved a good-looking car, an in-slot redfish, reality TV that involved gold rushes or crab traps, and a sailor’s sky over Long Creek after an amazing day of fishing and ignoring his wife’s calls to come home. He despised boiled peanuts, country music, leaving trash in the car, fast food and anything to do with Ikea furniture.

Famous for telling long stories and being a stickler for casting a perfect double haul, Clinton was a skilled angler, reformed heavy-metal head, and always the life of the party.

Clinton spent his final months drinking slurpees, binge-watching Taylor Sheridan shows and reminiscing about listening to the Beatles with his mother when he was a child.

Clinton is survived by his wife, Leann, and son, Clinton, who are blessed with the peace of mind that he has been cradled up in the arms of the Lord.

Clinton will dearly miss his father, Dale, siblings Cim, George and Terri, his in-laws, nieces and nephews, and the many friends that have been wonderful supporters over the years. Clinton will also miss his dear dogs; however, he will also enjoy no longer having to share a bed with them.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Marie.

Clinton and Marie are together again.

Everyone who remembers Clinton is asked to celebrate his life wherever you are; perhaps tell a story about time spent with him at Talladaga, Snowshoe, Annual GWARBQ’s, running the streets of Short Pump, or trespassing at golf courses to fish the lakes. Crab legs and Miller Light should be a part of your celebration.

In lieu of flowers, his wife has his home project to-do list that anyone is welcome to stop by and work on. All joking aside, his wife could use a refresher in how to change a drill bit.

Rest in Peace Clinton. We love you so much and are devastated at the thought of facing life without you.

A message from the family: Commissioner Leann Pennington and her son, Clint, would like to sincerely thank the many friends, family and residents who have reached out to express their condolences and offered support during this devastating time. Clinton loved Flagler County and was proud to call it home.