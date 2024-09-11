Clara Louise Douglas, 1951-2024

Clara Louise Douglas, 73, of Flagler Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2024.

Clara was born on May 12, 1951, in Putnam County, Florida. She leaves behind her daughters Tammy and Sherry, granddaughters Jessica and Taylor, grandsons Richie and Joshua, two great-grandchildren, brother Tommy, and many close friends.

In honoring Clara’s wishes, no funeral service was held. Instead, as per her wishes, she was cremated, and her ashes scattered off St. Augustine Beach, Florida. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.