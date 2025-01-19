Suzanne Johnston Is Flagler Sheriff’s Citizen of the Year

Sheriff Rick Staly is proud to announce the 2024 Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Employees, Volunteers, and Citizen of the Year. The awards will be presented at the annual Sheriff’s Gala on February 1 at Hammock Beach Resort.

Deputy Christian Harrison will be recognized as Law Enforcement Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Deputy Harrison serves as a Deputy Sheriff in the Community Policing Division. He has been a member of FCSO since 2021.









Detention Sergeant Brian Sheridan will be recognized as Detention Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Sergeant Sheridan serves in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He has been a member of FCSO since 2011.

Communications Specialist Lucas Santos will be recognized as Professional Support Staff of the Year. Communications Specialist Santos serves as a 9-1-1 dispatcher in the FCSO Communications Center. He has been a member of FCSO since 2019.

Rick Adams and Mary Lou Adams will be recognized as Volunteers of the Year. Both serve as members of the FCSO Mounted Posse Unit, which is made up of volunteers who use their personal horses for Sheriff’s Office duties, including parade details, searches, and various other community events.

Suzanne Johnston will be recognized as Citizen of the Year. Johnston recently retired after serving as Flagler County Tax Collector since 2005. In total, Johnston dedicated 55 years of service to the community prior to her retirement.

“Congratulations to all of our recipients of the year,” said Sheriff Staly. “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment and achievements throughout the past year, and I am excited to recognize them at our upcoming Sheriff’s Gala.”

If you would like to attend the Sheriff’s Gala and help recognize our amazing honorees, limited tickets are available at fseat.org. Entertainment will be provided by Soul Fire and the meal will be surf and turf. There will also be a live auction, including an opportunity to go on patrol with the Sheriff. Tax-deductible tickets benefit the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust, which supports FCSO employees in an unexpected time of need.