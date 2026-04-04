Tag Team: Dad Chris Calio Retires from Flagler Fire Rescue as Son Nick Begins Career

They’d probably make a better–and certainly more useful and heroic–team than LeBron and Bronny James. But they won’t have the chance.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Firefighter Paramedic Chris Calio retired on April 1, no joke, and had the privilege of spending the day with his son, Nick Calio – brand new to the department at Fire Station 16 on the Volusia County border. Also on shift were Chris Calio’s best friends: Noah Hunt and Jake Gonzalez.

“I have been with the department for more than 20 years,” the elder Calio said. “I am excited for Nick joining the department, and I was surprised to see him here on the same shift. Usually, family members don’t work the same shift, same station. I also wanted the chance to work my last shift with Jake and Noah.”

Given that firefighting was a second career for Chris Calio – the first being in hospitality as an Orlando-area bakery owner – he said the job will likely be different for his son.

“I’ve seen the growth in this agency,” the elder Calio said. “There are a lot of great people here.”

Nick Calio, who started two weeks ago but doesn’t have his first shift until Monday, said he always wanted to be a firefighter and noted that his uncle is a New York firefighter.

“I’m like 25 percent nervous, and 75 percent excited,” the younger Calio said. “This is something I’ve always wanted.”