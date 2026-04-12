Byron Donalds Claims Regime Change Is Imminent In Cuba

With tensions still high between Cuba and the U.S., gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday and openly called for a change of government in Cuba.

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker asked Donalds for his views on Cuba. Donalds said he believes a major change in Cuba’s government and leadership should happen soon. He also said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel needs to step down.

“I believe there needs to be full-scale regime change in Cuba,” said Donalds. “[Díaz-Canel] is a dictator who wants to have the same deal as the Castro brothers. He wants to be able to rule Cuba with an iron fist and die in office.”

Cubans have faced energy blackouts and there have been many reports of unrest. In March, the Cuban government confirmed a blackout across the island, which was the biggest effect so far of an energy crisis that began when Venezuela stopped sending fuel after its President, Nicolás Maduro, was arrested. This happened mostly because of an oil blockade started by President Donald Trump.

Last week, Cuban officials said they would release 2,010 prisoners. The government said these include both foreigners and Cubans, such as women, older adults, and young people. They did not say when the releases would happen, under what conditions, or what crimes the prisoners were accused of.

Donalds said Americans are tired of how the Cuban government acts, and he believes it is only a matter of time before the regime falls.

“What the American people need to understand is that Cuba, for 67 years, has been a Communist dictatorship. They have suppressed the free speech of the Cuban people. The Cuban people today are rationing food. Their economy is flat on their back,” Donalds said.

–Drew Dixon, Florida Politics