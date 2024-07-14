Bunnell Breaks Ground on Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

The City of Bunnell, in collaboration with PC Construction and CPH Consulting, is marking a momentous milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bunnell Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion. This undertaking has been years in the making and is the first step of many as the City continues to focus our efforts to bring the plant up to advanced wastewater treatment and to meet environmental sustainability requirements.

City records indicate the original facility was built in the early 1970’s and in the last five decades has only had the following upgrades:

1992- addition of two Biological Treatment Units and the Flow Equalization Basin 2004- addition of the Oxidation Ditch, Reuse Ground Storage Tank and the facilities ability to produce Reclaimed Water









Upgrading the facility to advanced wastewater treatment is one of the biggest, historic steps the City will take to keep up with the dynamic growth facing the City while reducing impacts on the environment. This expansion will double the plant’s treatment capacity from 0.600 million gallons per day (MGD) to 1.200 MGD and it will also essentially eliminate all wet weather discharges, thus significantly reducing Total Nitrogen and Total Phosphorus loads to our receiving waters. Currently, the City’s cumulative annual total effluent discharges to the environment are a Total Nitrogen of 6011.5 pounds per year and Total Phosphorus of 721.5 pounds per year.

“Today is the next step toward progress for the City of Bunnell as we continue to move forward with just one of several projects occurring in the City. All the projects the City has taken on will enhance the quality of life for current citizens and businesses and future citizens and businesses. We are committed to our vision of ensuring our community is functional, sustainable and ready for the growth we anticipate. The expansion of our Wastewater Treatment Plant will more than double the City’s ability to treat and process wastewater. This is a testament to what we can achieve as we work together for the City of Bunnell and it underscores our commitment to preparing for Bunnell’s growth, progress, and continued excellence,” said Mayor Catherine D. Robinson, City of Bunnell.









Access to clean, healthy water is one of the most basic and fundamental necessities for all human activity. Protecting the systems that treat wastewater and provide water is imperative to the stability and health of our community and is the number one mission for the City’s Water and Wastewater Departments. This expansion will provide a solid foundation for Bunnell’s infrastructure to protect the health and safety of residents, businesses and visitors both today and in the future.

“PC Construction is excited to partner with the City of Bunnell to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility,” said PC Construction President / CEO Matt Cooke. “This region is home to many of our employee owners, all who are committed to securing safe water and wastewater infrastructure for Florida’s future. This project is a shining example of how improving aging facilities will keep growing communities safe, sustainable and vibrant.”