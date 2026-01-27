FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Black History Museum Bill Advances

| | Leave a Comment

Sen. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, advised constituents to not expect as much money for local projects this year. (Colin Hackley/NSF)
Sen. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach. (Colin Hackley/NSF)

A proposal that would move forward with creating a Florida Museum of Black History in St. Johns County drew support from a second Senate committee Monday but awaits action in the House.

The Governmental Oversight and Accountability approved a proposal (SB 308), filed by Sen. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, that would recognize the designation of St. Johns County for the Florida Museum of Black History. The Senate unanimously passed a similar bill during the 2025 session, but the House did not approve it. Lawmakers created a task force in 2023 to provide recommendations for a Black history museum.

The task force eventually recommended putting the museum on a site west of St. Augustine that formerly housed Florida Memorial University. Other sites were considered in Eatonville and Opa-locka. An identical House bill (HB 525) has not been heard as lawmakers are in the third week of this year’s legislative session. The proposal would set up a 13-member board of directors for the museum.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents