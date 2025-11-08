Bill Would Require Professors to Sign Oath

State college and university administrators and instructors would have to take an oath to the nation and Florida, under a proposal filed Friday by Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville. The measure (SB 430) also calls for public school administrators and instructional personnel, including prekindergarten instructors, to perform a similar oath.

The oaths require the individual to pledge to serve as a positive role model, work in a “professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner,” and “foster a respectful learning environment for all students which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning.”

Educational workers also would have to affirm that they are qualified for employment in the state. The measure was filed for consideration during the 2026 legislative session that begins Jan. 13. Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, also has filed a measure (HB 147) that would require public school teachers to make a similar oath. Fabricio has equated his proposal with oaths taken by lawyers, doctors, and public officials.

–News Service of Florida