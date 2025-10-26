Bill Would Require Florida Landlords to Keep Rentals Well Air Conditioned

A lawmaker has filed a new bill that seeks to keep rental tenants cool in Florida’s hot, humid weather.

Winter Haven Republican Rep. Jon Albert filed the measure (HB 241) that would amend landlord obligations to include sufficient cooling requirements for rental properties.

Under the legislation, landlords would be required to install permanent or securely affixed appliances, such as central air systems, packaged thermal air conditioners, mini-split heat pumps, and window units, if local codes permit.

Landlords would be obligated to provide and maintain cooling equipment that is capable of keeping the indoor air temperature of habitable rooms below 82 degrees Fahrenheit when the outdoor heat index is at or exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit. These appliances would be required to be installed in spaces used for living, sleeping, eating or cooking, and would exclude bathrooms, closets and hallways.

If a landlord receives a written notice from a tenant that the equipment is not functioning, they would be obligated to repair or replace the equipment within three business days of receiving the notice.

A landlord would, however, not be in violation if their tenant unreasonably denies access to the property for installation, repairs or maintenance, if cooling equipment fails due to natural disasters, if there are utility outages, or if there are any supply chain delays out of the landlord’s control.

Landlords would also not have to install cooling equipment if their property is limited by historic preservation codes, but they would be able to install alternative systems if feasible.

According to a study from the University of Florida, Florida Summers are becoming significantly hotter, with researchers projecting up to 70 days above 91 degrees Fahrenheit annually by 2050.

Local governments would be restricted from creating or enforcing rules around housing conditions that are stricter than state law already provides.

The bill would apply to rental agreements entered into or renewed on or after July 1, 2026. Existing agreements would need to comply by July 1, 2027.

The bill would further expand the scope for Class A Air-Conditioning Contractors, who would be able to replace and reconnect package pool heaters as long as they are the same make and model, maintain flow rates and specs without piping or pool systems, and perform incidental excavation work related to HVAC installation or repairs.

They would also be able to disconnect and reconnect liquified petroleum or natural gas appliances as long as they do not install new fuel lines, test and evaluate HVAC systems, including ductwork — which does not require a mandatory license for testing.

Mechanical contractors would be granted a similar scope, including work on fuel lines, piping systems, and HVAC-related electrical connections, pool and heater replacement rules, and the same excavation allowances as a Class A contractor.

The bill would take effect July 1, 2026.

–Andrew Powell, Florida P:olitics