Barnes & Noble Coming to Palm Coast’s Target Shopping Center

After over 12 years, Palm Coast’s bookstore drought may come to an end. One of the three stores that will occupy a planned 50,000 square foot extension of the Target shopping center will be a Barnes & Noble, according to a site plan submitted to the city.

The Barnes & Noble would occupy a 15,000 square foot store. It would be next to a 25,000-square-foot home goods store, and an 8,539-square-foot Five Below, a specialty discount gift shop where most of the products are below $5.

FlaglerLive reported on the expansion of the shopping center on March 23. The Observer first reported on the Barnes & Noble plan that evening, along with a Firestone vehicle repair shop in the Shoppes at Palm Coast strip across the street.

Palm Coast–and Flagler County–last had a general interest bookstore in 2014, when Books-A-Million had a store in the same shopping center. It had been there only for six years. The company still has a store at Volusia Mall and two in Jacksonville. Barnes & Noble has locations in Daytona Beach, St. Augustine and Jacksonville, and about 600 stores across the country.

The chain has been benefiting from what The Atlantic last month described as a rebirth as readers’ backlash against “sinister big-box stores on the march against independent businesses” recedes. The chain that closed some 150 stores after the 2008 financial crisis as Amazon was compounding its losses was taken over by Elliott Investment Management, a hedge fund, in 2019, opened 60 stores last year and will open 60 more next year–presumably the Palm Coast location among them.

Several companies have a group of stores in particular states–Powell’s Books has four stores in Oregon, for example, Sherman’s has nine in Maine–but nationwide chains are down to just three: Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Half Price Books. Independent bookstores still outnumber the chains.

The local development is led by Weingarten Investments. The Palm Coast Planning Board approved the plans at its March 18 meeting.