Aura Aero Inc., the French designer and manufacturer of next-generation aircraft founded in 2018, announced today its intent to build a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly plant in Volusia County at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The facility will create more than 1,000 high-paying jobs in the area. Flagler County had been in contention for the facility.

The announcement of the selection of Volusia County — made at the Brown & Brown headquarters in Daytona Beach and in a release issued by the company — follows an Aura Aero decision in July to narrow down the location of the new facility to the state of Florida.









To meet the needs of the important American market, developing its presence in the United States is an essential step for Aura Aero, which is also continuing its industrial development in Europe, notably with the AURA Factory project at Toulouse-Francazal airport in France.

The company had previously considered a number of locations, quickly narrowing the decision to Texas and Florida as potential locations for its stateside manufacturing operations.

“Aura Aero’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters at the Daytona Beach International Airport is a tremendous win for aerospace, aviation, education, the local and regional economy, and the people of Volusia County,” said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald. “This partnership not only highlights the strength and strategic importance of our airport — it also positions our community as a hub for cutting-edge technology and opens the doors for other innovative companies to choose Volusia County.”

Over the past decade, Volusia County has seen the creation of over 7,000 jobs with a significant economic impact.









Aura Aero CEO Jérémy Caussade is enthusiastic about the area and the strong welcome and support he’s received from community leaders, industry and academic partners. “We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with the state of Florida, Volusia County, the Daytona Beach International Airport and other key partners as we advance our mission to design and manufacture headway electric aircraft that accelerate air transport and decarbonization,” said Caussade. “This area and its leadership support economic growth and development along with technological advancement, and we’re excited to be a part of its future development while providing high-value jobs that will dramatically change the aviation industry.”

The facility will manufacture and assemble hybrid electric regional aircraft (ERA), with the goal of producing 100 ERAs per year. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in 2026, and the plant is estimated to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2028, which is when the company will begin assembling aircraft at its new home at the Daytona Beach airport.

According to Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University President P. Barry Butler, “Through the generous gifts and support of Philanthropists Cici and Hyatt Brown, as well as strong industry partnerships, Embry‑Riddle has been able to make transformational expansions and create a career pipeline for students in aviation, aerospace and other STEM-related fields. As an invaluable corporate partner, Aura Aero — an anchor tenant at our Research Park — will continue to be a vital partner with our university and research community to bring its vision to the world.”









“Our mission is to support job creation and capital investment in Volusia County,” Kent Sharples, president of the Daytona-based CEO Business Alliance, said. “With today’s announcement, I can say to my state, community and business partners — job well done. And to Aura Aero, welcome to Volusia County.”

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry added a welcome from the city of Daytona Beach. “We are proud to welcome Aura Aero to Daytona Beach,” he said. “This is a monumental step forward for our community. Their investment will profoundly impact our local economy, bringing over 1,000 high-paying jobs and making Daytona Beach a hub for innovation in the aviation industry. Thank you to our partners who worked tirelessly to bring them to Daytona Beach,” he said.

Keith Norden, president and CEO of Team Volusia Economic Development Council (EDC), shared the excitement of his colleagues and the anticipation for this monumental announcement. “Since January of 2023, Team Volusia EDC has had the opportunity to work with Aura Aero during their U.S. site selection process, promoting the many geographic and strategic benefits of locating in Volusia County. We are excited to join the state of Florida, Volusia County, the CEO Business Alliance and all our excellent regional partners in welcoming Aura Aero to our community!”