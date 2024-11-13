8 Arrested, 3 from Flagler, in Sting Operation Targeting Men Soliciting Minors on Web

The Flagler County Sheriff today announced the arrest of eight men as a result of a four-month-long undercover sting, Operation Heartbreaker 2, focused on adults trying to solicit underage children for sexual encounters. Sheriff Rick Staly announced the arrests online. (See the presentation below.)

The initial undercover operation was conducted from July 11 to July 14 but the investigation continued for 4 months and focused on individuals that were identified chatting online trying to solicit undercover agents they thought were juvenile females for sex.









This federal, state and local undercover operation involved members of FCSO, as well as members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Gainesville Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Orlando Police Department, Port Orange Police Department, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney’s Office 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida.

Initially, four suspects who chatted with undercover detectives were immediately arrested after they attempted to meet a “juvenile” for sex:

Darrin Belle, 31, Daytona Beach, FL: Human Trafficking of a Minor; Solicitation to Commit Prostitution with Prior Offense; Travel to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child; and Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child

Wesley Dingman, 80, St. Augustine, FL: Human Trafficking of a Minor; Procure for Prostitution – Solicit Another for Lewdness; Travel to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child; Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child; and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

Joshua Johnson, 40, Ormond Beach, FL: Travel to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child; Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child; and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device









The investigation continued and warrants were obtained for four other suspects who committed crimes while chatting with undercover detectives but did not travel to meet the “online juveniles” for sex. All four suspects were located and arrested.

Two of the suspects were located in Flagler County and arrested by FCSO:

Andrei Dotin, 34, Palm Coast, FL: Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child; Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor by Electronic Device; and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

Keith Lamphere, 34, Bunnell, FL: Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

The third suspect was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant and was transferred to Flagler County:

Alfred Distasio, 50, Orlando, FL: Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

The fourth suspect was arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office:

Nicholas Franklin, 83, St. Augustine, FL: Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device

Isaiah Williams, 19, Palm Coast, FL: Travel to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child; Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child; and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device









Three of the eight suspects have already been convicted and sentenced. Belle was adjudicated guilty of Traveling to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child, and was sentenced to 3 years in prison followed by a 10-year probation period under the supervision of the Florida Department of Corrections. Dingman was adjudicated guilty of Traveling to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child and Procure for Prostitution – Solicit Another for Lewdness, and was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months in prison followed by a 5-year probation period under DOC supervision. Distasio was adjudicated guilty of Using a Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child, and was sentenced to 1 year and 7 months in prison followed by a 3-year probation period under DOC supervision.

“These men thought they were communicating with children and believed they would get to live out their sick fantasies, but little did they know they were actually talking to undercover detectives,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our Cyber Crimes Unit will continue these investigations. To perverts my message is clear — don’t try to prey on our children using the internet. You might just find yourself in prison. To parents, talk to your children about the dangers of the internet. You never know who is really on the other side of the monitor and keyboard and they might just be a pervert wanting to take the innocence away from your child. Thank you to every member of our team that participated, as well as our partners that assisted in making this operation a success and getting these sickos off the street before they could find an actual child to harm.”