Palm Coast’s 21st Arbor Day Draws Thousands

The City of Palm Coast is celebrating another successful Arbor Day following its 21st annual event held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Central Park in Town Center. This year’s celebration drew nearly 2,000 attendees who took part in eco‑friendly activities, educational opportunities, and family fun.

A total of 444 trees were distributed to residents in exchange for non‑perishable food donations, continuing the tradition of supporting both the environment and the local food bank. More than a thousand pounds of food was collected, or approximately 442 people.

The walk‑through butterfly tent featured 250 butterflies, and an additional 200 Monarch butterflies were released during the event’s 11 a.m. ceremony, delighting guests of all ages.

“Each year, Arbor Day continues to grow, and this year was another outstanding success,” said City of Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol Mini, who is also the event organizer. “Seeing our community come together to support sustainability and enjoy these activities reminds us why this tradition is so meaningful.”

The event also included free paper shredding, where 6,650 pounds of paper were securely shredded; food vendors; live entertainment; performances by the Soccer Collies; wellness awards; and local exhibitors promoting environmental stewardship.

The City of Palm Coast thanks all residents, volunteers, partners, and vendors who helped make the 21st Annual Arbor Day Celebration memorable. The City looks forward to continuing this tradition and promoting a greener, more sustainable community for years to come.