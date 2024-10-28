An Invitation to Mobility Week Nov. 1 at Lehigh Trailhead

The City of Palm Coast, in partnership with Flagler County Government, the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO), and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), invites residents to join us for a Mobility Week Trail Walk, with staff, elected officials, and local partners to promote active transportation and community connectivity.

The event will take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the Lehigh Trailhead, located at 1350 Belle Terre Parkway. The walk will be approximately 3 miles long. The Lehigh Trailhead offers a variety of amenities, including a restroom facility, community gardens, small and large dog parks, and direct access to the scenic Lehigh Trail.









This family-friendly event is part of Mobility Week, a statewide celebration dedicated to promoting safe and sustainable transportation choices. Participants will have the opportunity to walk alongside city staff, representatives from the River to Sea TPO and FDOT, and elected officials, highlighting the importance of walking, biking, and other forms of mobility that contribute to the health and vibrancy of our community. The TPO will also be providing free bicycle helmets and fittings.

The City of Palm Coast and Flagler County have an incredible interconnected trail network of over 130 miles. We encourage everyone to join the conversation about how Palm Coast can continue enhancing walkability, bikeability, and transportation access for all residents.

Let’s step into action and make a difference together! For more information, please visit https://www.palmcoast.gov/events/home/details/mobility-week