Rotary Club of Flagler Beach Equips Lifeguards with Lifesaving AEDs

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach presented three lifesaving automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Flagler Beach lifeguard captains at their club meeting last month. These AEDs, acquired through a successful grant, will be mounted on the lifeguards’ ATVs, ensuring rapid response to cardiac emergencies along the beach.

This initiative addresses critical local health concerns, including cardiac events and drug overdoses, by equipping the beach patrol with essential tools to save lives. The AEDs, combined with Narcan for overdose emergencies, represent a comprehensive approach to improving public safety and health outcomes for both residents and visitors of Flagler Beach.









“Equipping our lifeguards with AEDs and Narcan empowers them to respond swiftly to emergencies, potentially saving lives in critical moments,” said Tom Gillan, Head of Beach Patrol and Surf Rescue and a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach member. “This grant-funded initiative underscores our commitment to protecting our community.” Club member Art MacQueen wrote the grant and club members Laura Biddle, Pam Birtolo and Tom Gillan assisted with the entire process.

Flagler County’s alarming health statistics highlight the importance of this project. The county ranks 8th among Florida’s 67 counties for Fentanyl-related overdoses, and Florida recorded over 50,000 heart-related deaths in 2022. AEDs have proven effective in saving lives, with an estimated 1,700 lives saved in 2022 due to their timely use, according to the National Institute of Health.

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach partnered with Open Arms Recovery (OARS), a local organization, and Rotary District 6970 to secure funding and resources for the project. OARS will also provide training on Narcan administration, while Ocean Rescue and Rotary members will deliver AED training to ensure the community is well-prepared to respond to emergencies.

“This project goes beyond equipment,” said Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of OARS and Rotary Club of Flagler Beach member. “By empowering community members with training, we’re creating a culture of preparedness and collaboration to save lives.”









The AEDs will be labeled with signage acknowledging Rotary’s contribution, along with partners Rotary District 6970 and OARS, furthering public awareness of the club’s commitment to community well-being. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is organizing a formal presentation event to celebrate the project’s launch, with city leaders and Rotary members in attendance.