Bettie Eubanks Retrospective Opens Sunday at African American Cultural Society

The African American Cultural Society is turning its gallery walls over to the high-chroma, textural optimism of Bettie Eubanks, opening a retrospective of the fine artist’s work this Sunday, Jan. 11, at AACS.

The exhibit kicks off with a “Meet the Artist” reception from 2 to 4 p.m., offering a rare look into the career of a painter whose work—rooted in the lush, swampy beauty of Florida’s wetlands—has traveled from local gardens to the permanent collections of the Newark Museum of Art and MD Anderson Hospital.

Eubanks, a Jersey City State University graduate who sharpened her craft at the Newark School of Fine Arts, has long treated the canvas as a delivery system for “joy and possibility.” Her style is unapologetically bold, favoring thick textures and a palette that seems to vibrate against the eye. For Eubanks, the art isn’t just aesthetic; it’s a counter-balance to the “infusion of information” that clutters daily life.

The AACS, located on U.S. 1 just north of White View Parkway, has increasingly positioned itself as a critical hub for the local arts scene, bridging the gap between historical preservation and contemporary expression. This retrospective serves as a homecoming of sorts for Eubanks, whose work already holds a place in the society’s permanent collection.

For those who miss Sunday’s reception, the gallery will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekend and evening viewings are available by appointment.