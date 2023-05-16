750-Home Gated Community Called Coquina Shores to Rise North of SR100, Along Old Kings Road

The Palm Coast City Council today approved the rezoning of one of its largest and longest-planned developments–a 505-acre expanse north of State Road 100, mostly along Old Kings Road, once slated for 2,400 homes and apartments.

With a changing economy and demographics, the new, phased plan is for 750 upscale single-family homes in a gated community much like Grand Haven. It will have entries and exits both on Old Kings Road and State Road 100, but further into the project and away from the right of way.









What was known as JX Properties was part of a massive development plan known as a Development of Regional Impact almost 20 years ago. The acreage was to be covered with homes, apartments, retail and other businesses. The housing bust derailed the project as JX went into foreclosure in 2010.

Heartwood4 LLC of Fort Lauderdale has taken over the planned development, and changed it significantly, starting with the name: it’s now Coquina Shores, a seemingly odd name for an inland development. But it’s emblematic of a central feature in the acreage: large, elongated borrow pit that has become a pristine lake, and that will be an architectural focal point of the development.

Proposed homes will have minimum lot width of 40 feet, smaller than the typical lot in Palm Coast, and a reflection of the relatively recent push for smaller, more manageable properties for older residents. The smallest homes will be 1,200 square feet, with front setbacks of 20 feet and side set-backs of just 5 feet. There’ll be sidewalks and bike paths–the developer wants to connect trails to the Lehigh Trail–and decorative lighting poles. All internal roads will be the developer’s responsibility, and will remain private.

As far as the public is concerned, the changes the council approved today are technical. The council approved changing the development from a PUD, or a planned unit development, to a master-planned development, or MPD. The MPD will also replace the development of regional impact. The designation still gives the city considerable say in what the development will look like. It also caps development at 750 homes.









The previous plans for nearly 1,800 apartments and 80,000 square feet of retail and office uses have been scrapped. The Palm Coast Planning Board recommended approval, and the council today granted approval with a pair of unanimous votes, clearing the way for the development.

As a net impact on the city, the development will go a long way to change the complexion of a largely undeveloped stretch of land between Old Kings Road and Colbert Lane, along State Road 100. It will front directly onto 100, but will be offset from Old Kings Road, ending just south of the Lehigh Trail, a stone’s throw from Hidden lakes. So while it is a huge net decrease, in housing, from what was originally planned, there was no groundbreaking there, and what housing will be built will still constitute a very large net increase in housing and its ripple effects on the region.

Both city staff and Jay Livingston, the land-use attorney representing the developer, focused on the difference between the old plan and the new plan to make the net result more palatable. In other words, they used the old benchmarks as a means of showing to what extent the new plan will “decrease” impacts in comparison, though as far as the public and existing surrounding residents are concerned, they will only see the net impact on current conditions, with neither memory nor much care for what could have been.

Resistance to development in recent years has been driven by the volume and speed of development and its ripple effect on traffic and infrastructure, even though those protesting were almost all, at one point or another, part of a previous wave whose own home-buying was made possible only by previous, similar development.









A city planner said the 750-home limit means that transportation will decrease by 1,300 “person hours traveled,” compared with the previous plan. In fact, the project will add 743 “person hours traveled.” Potable water usage would fall by 519,000 gallons and sewer usage would fall by 339,000 gallons per day, compared with the previous plan. In fact, the development will add the need for 225,000 gallons of potable water per day and capacity for 155,000 gallons of sewer per day. The development will also add 160 school-age children with needs for places in schools (compared to 229, under the old plan).

Still: the development was entitled to the 2,400 units and all that commercial and office usage, and could still have gone that route: a preliminary plat had been approved. So the comparison between old and new plan is not without relevance beyond regulatory language. Not in so many words, city planners and Livingston were telling the council: it could be much worse.

Unquestionably, the new plan will have less environmental impacts than the previous plan, with more wetlands placed in conservation and the lake itself preserved, as opposed to partly covered over, as had been the previous plan. But the net result will still be a vast loss of trees and greenery. The planning department had no issues with the proposed development.

Livingston had been involved in the original JX plan early in his career. He said that plan included some “absolute clear-cutting” in order to build all 2,400 homes. That’s no longer the case. “One of the best features of this site, other than the very beautiful lake in the middle that is crystal clear on most days,” Livingston said, “there are some really beautiful trees on the site that we’ve endeavored to try to protect by limiting density and planning accordingly.”

Council members have been concerned about the elimination of commercial zoning to make room for yet more homes. Livingston said the city has “substantial commercial entitlements, enough to serve the entire county several times over. We have an economic development problem.” In other words, it’s not the developers’ fault, but the demands of the market. For example, he noted, Old Kings Road near the development site had been realigned in 2010 just to allow Walmart to build a center there. Walmart, which still owns that land, never developed. That was out of the city’s control.









“It was those rooftops that were driving Walmart’s desire to develop on that site,” Livingston said. “And whether they ever will just choose to and take the for sale sign down that’s been up for so long, or somebody else will come in and develop, that is the driving factor–is who are the customers going to be.”

As an added bonus, Livingston said, the development will cooperate with the city in its planned road improvements at the intersection of Old Kings Road and Town center Boulevard, which is turning into a problem intersection because of the confluence of infrastructure at that point–not just roads, but a canal, and now development.

Aside from a pair of questions by Mayor David Alfin about trails and cooperation with city infrastructure plans, council members had not a single question about the rezoning before they voted to approve. The pair of votes were both for approval of the future land use map and for the rezoning.