28-Unit Affordable Apartment Complex for Foster Youth and Poor in Bunnell Wins Swift Approval

Without discussion, the Bunnell City Commission on Monday evening unanimously approved the development agreement for Phoenix Crossings, the 28-apartment complex breaking ground this summer on 8 acres off North Bay Street, not far from the city’s sewer plant.

Phoenix Crossings, owned by Sandra Shank, the CEO and founder of Abundant Life Ministries-Hope House, will provide affordable housing for youth aging out of foster care, adults with disabilities and “extremely low-income individuals and families,” as a city document describes it. It will be the only affordable-housing apartment complex of its kind in Flagler County.

The project overcame some strident but localized public opposition, namely from a mobile home community to its south, where residents feared the complex would jeopardize their safety (though the community is within close distance of the county jail, whose just-released inmates crisscross the mobile-home community from time to time). Businesses neighboring Phoenix Crossings also raised objections, fearing flooding.

A representative for Alann Engineering Group, the engineer on the project, assured the city that water from the Phoenix Crossings property will drain only on the property. Access to the complex will be through North Bay Street.

The proposal’s previous rounds before the city’s planning board–where the board had sought to stop the project–and the City Commission, which reversed on appeal, drew some public opposition. In contrast, Monday’s hearing drew no public participation, and the commission approved the development order in barely a minute. The commission took up the matter after two and a half hours of tortuous discussions and public debate over another issue–the controversial proposed development of the 8,000-home “Reserve at Haw Creek,” which the commission killed. It was exhausted by the time it took up Phoenix Crossings at 10 p.m.

While reviewing the site plan, city staffers discovered a main sewer line running east from the city’s own sewer plant through the Phoenix Crossings property. The city needed to secure a perpetual 30-foot-wide easement for whenever it would need to service the pipeline. The easement applies over, under and through the sewer line.

The commission also approved sending a “strong endorsement” letter to Federal Home Loan Bank in Atlanta, which would provide some of the financing for the project. Shank had requested the letter from the city. Shank previously said that she had secured a $750,000 loan through that bank, in addition to $6.25 million from The Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Shank also secured a $465,500 pre-development loan in October 2019. That loan was to pay for such things as engineering, consultancies, a market study and $140,000 in wetland mitigation, according to a document Shank submitted to the Finance Corporation. As of last month, Phoenix Crossing had spent $396,000 of that money, which was to be paid back. Last month, Shank got approval from the corporation for a repayment extension to June 5.

When the $464,000 loan was secured, the project was presented to the finance corporation as a 30-unit apartment complex with a total project cost of $5.1 million. Construction was to have started in January 2021 and leasing to have started in December 2021, according to documents submitted to finance corporation.

“Phoenix Crossings development is seen as an opportunity to provide a safe haven that will offer greater sustainability to our community as a whole,” the letter reads. It is signed by Mayor Catherine Robinson. “One of the goals for the City of Bunnell is to support programs and agencies [that] work with individuals and families in crisis and to interact with various community agencies. This organization provides tremendous outreach for the total community and one that is in great need. I can say that your funds at best would be an investment in one of the most improvement movements in Flagler County.”