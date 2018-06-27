Flagler Beach Fireworks and “Freedom For All” Parade on July 4; Palm Coast Fireworks July 3
Independence Day fireworks in Flagler Beach this year–2018–will be fired on Wednesday, July 4, at 9 p.m., off the Flagler Beach Pier (a pier shortened by 163 feet, thanks to Hurricane Matthew). Flagler Beach’s Holiday Parade will begin at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The parade is sponsored by the Flagler Beach Rotary. A parade entry form is available here. The deadline is July 1. The theme this year is “Freedom For All” (last year it was “Home of the Brave”).
Palm Coast fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 3, at Central Park in Town Center, at 9 p.m. See further below for details.
In past years Flagler Beach Independence Day celebration stretched over four days. This year, with the celebration falling in mid-week, the July 4 events will be held on the day itself only, though Friday the city will also host its First Friday festivities, which have been drawing thousands every month.
On July 4 there will be no vendors, live music or the like, though a few sponsors will make possible a host of games and a kids zone in Veterans Park. DJ Vern will provide recorded music all day. There’ll be a corn hole tournament, an ice cube eating contest, potato toss games, and a variety of other contests.
The parade is expected to be of some length, this being an election year, when candidates take advantage of the large crowds to parade and hand out literature. It is forbidden for people on parade floats to throw candy or other items from the floats themselves, but they may hand out goodies in person.
The Pier will be open for business, fishing and pleasure. But it will close again at 6 a.m. July 4 and remain closed to the public the rest of the day to accommodate the pyrotechnicians of Fireworks By Santore, the Flagler Beach company that will set up fireworks all day in preparation for the evening’s show.
Take advantage of the free parking and free shuttle that’ll be provided off the island. (See below for details.)
Parking on Independence Day in Flagler Beach is, as always, catch as catch can. But as has been the case for the past two years the city has made arrangements for a shuttle service and plenty of parking in two areas on and off the island.
Free parking is available on the island at Santa Maria del Mar church, with some 300 parking spaces. Free parking is also available at Flagler Square (the former Food Lion Plaza, now home to Badcock Home Furniture), with free shuttle service to Veterans Park. Two years ago the city launched what turned into a successful off-site “Park & Ride” shuttle service as a way to relieve traffic congestion and sea dune parking concerns.
Coach-style buses will shuttle visitors from Flagler Square to Veterans Park and back, starting with two buses at 8 a.m. and continuing until 11 p.m. on July 4. The number of buses will increase to five as the day progresses. The designated loading/unloading locations for passengers are as follows:
Westside: Flagler Square (2501 Moody Blvd, south side of SR 100, just west of the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of John Anderson Hwy). East side: Veterans Park (2nd Street South between South Central Avenue and South Daytona Avenue).
Last year transportation was provided by Palm Coast Transportation. The company has since been sold to Gainesville-based Candace Transportation, which will be providing the shuttles. The buses will not stop at any other location. If you have any questions regarding the “Park & Ride” shuttle, contact Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney at (386) 517-2020.
“Everything is free, the event in the parks are free and the shuttle is going to be free,” says Flagler Beach City Manager Larry Newsom. But Flagler Beach government is footing the $6,000 bill charged by Candace Transportation.
The lack of walk-overs has led too many people to trample the dunes on the way to or from the beach. City officials are pleading with beach-goers not to use the dunes or park on the dunes and to put in the extra steps to find a usable walk-over. “People need to use the beach access points that are available,” Newsom said. “They need to realize we’re still rebuilding, no parking on dunes, and what they need to do is respect the signs that identify no parking. It’s more restrictive on the south side of 100 toward Volusia County, it’s very restrictive on the parking there. There is some parking allowed north of 100.”
The Flagler Beach Police Department is again requesting that aerial drones and floating sky lanterns stay grounded over the July 4 period. The increased use of aerial drones by the public over the past few years, along with the release of numerous floating sky lanterns after the 2015 fireworks presentation, prompted the request.
Newsom said the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler County Fire Flight will also be available for aerial assistance. “One of the most efficient methods used by Law Enforcement to address the egress of traffic associated with large events like the Fourth of July, is a helicopter serving as our ‘eye in the sky,’” said Flagler Beach Police Captain Matt Doughney. “The helicopter allows us to identify traffic problems in real time and create solutions that are not easily recognizable at ground level.”
In cases requiring an emergency response by Fire Flight, the helicopter may be required to land in a public area or near the beach. Flying drones in or near an emergency helicopter pose a risk to the pilot as well as the general public and under FAA guidelines, unless you have a permit, they’re unlawful in Flagler Beach due to our close proximity to Flagler County Airport. “While the floating sky lanterns may look beautiful, they create a serious conflict with airspace,” Doughney said. “The last thing we need is a pilot dodging flaming lanterns!”
Finally, keep in mind that while medical marijuana was legalized in Florida by an overwhelming popular margin, recreational marijuana, alas, is still illegal. So if you must smoke, please do so responsibly (it is safer than drinking) and out of public view, where you are liable to arrest.
The annual Miss Flagler County Scholarship pageant, formerly at the Flagler Auditorium, will be held at Veterans Park, taking place at 5:30 p.m. on July 3 with the title of Little Miss Flagler County for ages 5-7, followed by Little Miss Flagler County, ages 8-11, then Miss Junior Flagler County & Miss Flagler County 2018. Younger age divisions begin at 5:30 p.m., the Miss competition begins at 8 p.m. The reigning champion is Daria Tutino.
Palm Coast will have its own Independence Day fireworks show at Town Center’s Central Park. That one will take place on Tuesday, July 3, at 9 p.m., and this year will again be a Santore production (last year the city had contracted with a New York-based company).
The Town Center gathering starts around 5 p.m. with a party around the lake with live entertainment, family fun and games, free prizes, music, dancing, bounce houses, and a cookout. Activities will include face-painting, corn hole and a mini golf putting green. While food and drinks will be available for purchase, coolers and pop-up tents are also allowed. Families are encouraged to arrive early for a huge Palm Coast picnic! There is no charge for entry, parking or participation.There is no gate fee, no parking fees, no seating fee. Bring your own cooler, fill it with beer and other drinks: that, too, is allowed. Bring chairs, bring blankets, bring your pop-up tent, bring your Kindle.
While most people will gather at Central Park, thousands of others can see the fireworks from area parking lots and backyards. Beginning at 5 p.m., the intersection of Lake Avenue and City Place – and its immediate vicinity – will be closed off. That area at the back side of Central Park is where the fireworks will be set off. Barricades will be set up.
For more information about Fireworks in the Park, contact Palm Coast Parks and Recreation at 386/986-2323.
Palm Coast first held a fireworks show of its own in 2010. The Palm Coast fireworks are never scheduled on the same day as Flagler Beach’s so as to preserve the iconic nature of the beach town’s signature event.
Palm Coast also has a July 4 event: On Wednesday, it will hold its “By Dawn’s Early Light” ceremony at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy, near the Flagler County Library.
Guest speakers will be Randall Morris, President of the Flagler Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland. Elected officials from Palm Coast and Flagler County will take part in a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and a U.S. Naval cannon will be fired by Ret. Navy Capt. J. Randall Stapleford. The Palm Coast Community Band will perform The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, Stars & Stripes Forever and American Anthem. Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Goncalves will be the vocalist for God Bless America. The presentation of colors will be done by the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Mayor Holland and the Palm Coast City Council.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at nearby Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive.
Flagler Beach Parade and Other Activities
Parade line-up or staging takes place on Daytona Avenue North between 8 and 10 a.m.
The parade route: east on North 6th Street, south on A1A, west on S. 6th Street, north on South Daytona Avenue. The parade will take place, rain or shine. (If there’s heavy rain at 9 p.m., fireworks won’t go off.)
Parade awards, sponsored by the Flagler Beach Rotary Club, include Trophies Awarded: Best of Parade, Judges Choice, Best Marching Unit, Best Float, Best of Theme, One Trophy for Best of Parade and 1st,2nd, and 3rd categories for all other awards. Winners will be chosen during line up and trophies given out as the entry passes the A Frame at the Pier.
An important traffic note from Flagler County Assist REACT: “For those going to the July 4th Flagler Beach Fireworks please note that right after the fireworks traffic approaching State Road 100 from the north and south will likely be forced west on SR 100 by the Police. This is the fastest way to clear traffic out of the city. No exceptions are made. If you must keep going north or south, plan to head west on State Road 100 to the first place you can turn around and then head back to A1A. Please plan accordingly or avoid the area. As soon as the worst of the traffic is cleared it will go back to normal. Typically this is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.”
A Note on Private Fireworks:
While fireworks are sold in Florida, it is illegal for people without a permit to set off fireworks other than sparklers. The rule comes down to this: “If it leaves the ground where it explodes, it’s considered an illegal firework in the state of Florida,” says Palm Coast Fire Chief Mike Beadle. That also applies to firecrackers that go boom.
Exceptions apply in narrow circumstances, as when farmers use firecrackers to scare off birds and protect vegetation or fisheries, says Palm Coast Fire Marshal Jeff Pattee. Palm Coast passed its own ordinance setting out restrictions and prohibitions on fireworks. That ordinance, Pattee said, is almost identical to state law on the matter. That law may be read here.
Note: the comments below include archived comments from previous editions of Independence Day fireworks schedules, with the oldest at the top.
I do wish that Palm Coast would have also scheduled their fireworks for the 4th. The traffic is so horrible in Flagler Beach following the fireworks, it may have alleviated some of the congestion.
The fire works are on different nights so it does alleviate traffic concerns!
Jax Beach had to cancel 4th Chief said 75,000 to100,000 crowd too much for protection and crowd patrol, plus overtime for all. V ery dangerous situation these days………..
Yea, God forbid the People have a good time and blow off some steam.
My point was that if they both held fireworks on the 4th, half may go to Flagler, half to Palm Coast THEREBY alleviating all the Flagler Beach traffic.
Good idea, but the problem with that is that the same staff work both events. Fire, Public Works, Law Enforcement, not to mention Santore and sons.
Like!
The other problem is that they’re both on SR100 and traffic would be a nightmare in that area.
The only way to alleviate traffic in Flagler Beach would be to close the county down at the borders. Historically, the celebration at the beach has attracted folks from far and wide…. even Palatka!! It is wonderful that so many find their way to this little beachside town (and spend money).
I thnk it is great the there are fireworks in Palm Coast the day before. There are a lot of folks that avoid Flagler Beach because of the traffic and at least there is an alternative for kids to see fireworks!!
They don’t spend money here. They bring coolers, litter the beach, behave poorly, and then leave. These out of town viewers are not spending money.
I’m excited the palm coast fireworks are on the 3rd. I have to work early on the 3rd and on the 5th. Attending the fireworks on the 3rd allows me to sleep in on the 4th and avoid traffic on a night that i need to be to work early the next day… So, yay!
when and where are the fireworks on the 3rd?
Flagler Beach’s epic fireworks show has been a city favorite roughly since the ” Middle Ages”. Really? What were you sources of information or were you just being funny?
Stacey, our source is a Daytona Beach News-Journal story from July 3, 1211 AD. Otto IV was the grand marshal. The Flagler Beach city fathers thought he could use the consolation (he’d just be excommunicated). The fireworks, incidentally, were imported from Macau that year. Santore and Sons were still lighting up skies in Venice back then.
I would guess they were just being funny.
if you go to these events please do not leave anything in your cars cars were broke into all these locations in the last three days
For those going to the July 4th Flagler Beach Fireworks please note that right after the fireworks traffic approaching State Road 100 from the north and south will likely be forced west on SR 100 by the Police. This is the fastest way to clear traffic out of the city. No exceptions are made. If you must keep going north or south, plan to head west on State Road 100 to the first place you can turn around and then head back to A1A. Please plan accordingly or avoid the area. As soon as the worst of the traffic is cleared it will go back to normal. Typically this is between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
why cant they do the fireworks in palm coast ACTUAL holiday?!.. palm coast always pulls these stunts and has festivities on off days instead of on the holiday itself. if they would have done them both on the 4th it would maybe not ease the traffic, but it wouldn’t be over crowded in any one particular location. i would love to go to town center because it’s around the corner from my house, but i’m not going to go out there tonight, when the 4th of july is, well, on the 4TH OF JULY.
There are only so many qualified people to shoot a show, The racks were being used at the pier, the list goes on. Plus the town is getting a big discount for the show being on Friday! It usually costs 1500 per minute minimum!
Call me Krazy… But, I think the Planners want the festivities to be on a day other than the Holiday so they can all have another reason to be “Off Work” and get paid !… The rest of us poor Blue Collar Workers can’t take advantage of these “Weekday Festivals” and the like because we must work !… Government Workers are over paid and Under Worked !
@Anonymouse: when and where are the fireworks on the 3rd? You need to re-read the article.
@natalie: I guess you were not here two years ago when the City of Flagler Beach threw a ‘hissy fit’ over the fireworks being on the same day.
The 3rd of July (yes, that sounds wrong) Fireworks in the Park display was more impressive than I was expecting, but there was a dangerous thunderstorm that was moving in the entire time. There was lightning nearby during the fireworks, and the rain began right after they finished. Whoever was in charge of deciding whether the weather was acceptable cut things really close!
Here’s some photos of the display for those who didn’t attend, I really enjoyed myself and will be coming back next year!
http://www.stevensobelphotography.com/p1057921723/h209314a7#h54f4414
I think it is so great that us residence of Flagler County have the opportunity to attend 2 nights of fireworks display, which my family and friends do. In my 45 years of attending the fireworks here in Flagler County I have never had a problem getting home, usually between 10:30 and 11:00 PM. We usually hang out at the beach after the show, and then drive home. The problem is people are in such a big hurry to leave. I say relax and enjoy yourself.
No caps and how long r the fireworks
It’s only a matter of time before the Congress declares that ‘Independence Day’ will be observed on the first Monday in July. This will prevent the holiday from falling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays which upsets so many, and will guarantee a 3-day weekend for all.
But inasmuch as ‘independence’ is now seen as politically INCORRECT, another name will have to be given to it…probably ‘Founder’s Day’ or ‘America Day’.
Ken, where did you get that little nugget of “political incorrect” political incorrectness? The Patriot as Victim. Nevermind, we all know.
But at the end of a beautiful if too hot Independence Day and a nice Fireworks display here in Flagler Beach, I hope we all take the time to reflect on what the hopes were for our country by it’s founders and citizens for at least two centuries. Of all the Founders, I always thought Thomas Paine best described their hope for their new country:
“Never had a country so many openings to happiness as this.
Her setting out in life, like the rising of a fair morning, was unclouded and promising.
Her cause was good.
Her principles just and liberal. Her temper serene and firm.
Her conduct regulated by the nicest steps, and
Everything about her wore the mark of honor.
It is not every country that can boast so fair an origin.”
Wow. When was the last time we heard one of our Ruling Class speak of such things? I mean when was the last time we believed them when they did. Certainly not when W. said it. For that level of cynicism, we should have listened to the words of one of our greatest poets born a century later, Carl Sandburg when he warned us:
“ For we know when a country goes down and never comes back, when a society or a civilization perishes, one condition may always be found, they forgot where they came from ~ they lost sight of what brought them along”
Which brings us to what I consider one of the few wise patriotic philosophers in America these days, Bill Moyers who recently said:
“Thomas Jefferson got it right when he wrote about “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” as the core of our human aspirations. But he lived it wrong, denying to others the rights he claimed for himself. And that’s how Jefferson came to embody the oldest and longest war of all ~ the war between the self and the truth, between what we know and how we live.”
And that quite simply is Amerika’s on going current war ~ between what we choose to believe and the truth and what we know in our hearts and how we live with the dichotomy.
One more Poet/Patriot I admire, Bob Dylan
“And it’s sundown on our Union
and what’s made in the USA.
Sure was a good idea,
’til greed got in the way.”
Happy Independence day.
G’nite.
Oh yea. I almost forgot. Here is what we were celebrating today:
