21 Infections Tied to Raw Milk in Florida

Florida Department of Health officials said Monday there have been 21 cases of Campylobacter and E. coli infections tied to raw milk consumption in the central and northeast portion of the state, and seven people have been hospitalized.

The agency said the tainted milk was “linked to a particular farm” but did not disclose the name or location.

“Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases,” the DOH said in the Monday bulletin.

Of the 21 cases, severe complications have been reported in at least two. Six of the cases were reported in children under the age of 10.

Raw milk comes directly from the cow, sheep, goat, or other animals and doesn’t go through a heating process, known as pasteurization, to kill bacteria. As such, raw milk can contain campylobacter, Escherichia coli (E. coli), listeria, and salmonella, which can cause gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention notes that children under 5, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of serious illness from these germs.

In Florida, raw milk can only be sold for non-human consumption as pet or animal food, which is regulated by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Florida law requires containers of raw milk to carry a label clearly stating that the raw milk is for animal consumption only.

The Ladapo way

The DOH, headed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo, did not recommend against drinking raw milk.

“Floridians are encouraged to use this information to make informed decisions about their health and sources of raw milk should they choose to consume it,” the bulletin notes.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hired Ladapo, who had been on the medical school faculty of the University of California at Los Angeles, to run the DOH in 2021. The agency secretary doubles as state surgeon general and Ladapo also fills a position at the University of Florida.

During his time in the DeSantis administration, Ladapo has expressed deep skepticism of Covid-19 vaccines and the efficacy of face masks to limit exposure to viruses. He made national headlines in 2021 when he refused to don a mask during a meeting with state Sen. Tina Polsky, who was being treated for cancer and requested that he wear one. At the time, Ladapo was up for Senate confirmation.

Ladapo last year advised parents that it was up to them to decide whether to keep their children at home amid a measles outbreak in Broward County — counter to usual practice and guidance from the CDC urging parents to keep unvaccinated children at home. And it was Ladapo’s agency that before the 2024 general election sent warning letters to television stations airing ads urging passage of Amendment 4, the initiative that would have guaranteed access to abortion.