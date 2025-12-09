46 Vessels Set for Palm Coast Boat Parade Saturday

The City of Palm Coast will host the 42nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade this Saturday, Dec. 13, starting at 6 p.m., with the usual procession of illuminated vessels and the attendant logistical challenges along the waterfront.
Some 46 boats have registered, about half the number of boats that took part in the record-setting 2023 boat parade, when the Palm Coast Yacht Club sponsored it. The Yacht Club ceded the responsibility to the city after last year’s parade and a falling out between the two sides.
If you are planning to attend, do not bank on finding parking at Waterfront Park. The city is strongly advising attendees to use the complimentary shuttle service, as parking at the park itself will be severely limited. Shuttles provided by Palm Coast Ford and Flagler County Transportation will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., picking up from European Village and the Daytona State College Palm Coast Campus parking lot.
The parade route remains the same: the procession launches at the Cochise Waterway (North Cut), travels south beneath the Hammock Dunes Bridge toward Grand Haven, turns around at the Grand Haven Gazebo, and makes its return trip. The prime viewing areas—and the largest crowds—will be at Waterfront Park, St. Joe Walkway, and Canopy Walk.
For those braving the duration of the event, food trucks and port-a-lets will be stationed at Waterfront Park and the St. Joe Walkway Trailhead parking area (under the Hammock Dunes Bridge across from European Village). The Palm Coast Historical Society will be at Waterfront Park selling boat parade shirts.
On the water, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Flagler County Fire Rescue, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be patrolling. The event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine, though lightning or severe weather will force a cancellation. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville is forecasting a mostly sunny day and partly cloudy, cool evening.
Judges will be rating entries during the parade for Best Theme, Brightest/Most Colorful, Most Creative, and Most Spirited Crew, with winners announced afterward. If you prefer to avoid the traffic entirely, the city is live-streaming the parade on its YouTube channel.
The Schedule
-
4:00 p.m.: Shuttles begin from European Village and DSC.
-
5:00 p.m.: Boat staging.
-
6:00 p.m.: Parade begins.
-
8:00 p.m.: Event concludes.
-
9:00 p.m.: Shuttles end.
Comments
PaulT says
Will this also be canceled if there’s a 20% chance of rain?