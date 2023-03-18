Varn Park Will Close for 3 Months as It Turns Into Latest Dune-Rebuilding Staging Area

Varn Park will be closed beginning March 27 for about three months as Flagler County undertakes two emergency sand operations – the first in Painters Hill and Beverly Beach, and the second north through the park into the Hammock Dunes Homeowners Association property.

“We will be closing Varn Park for the contractor to access the beach and set up his operation there,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “There will be a steady stream of dump trucks and heavy equipment in the park, and we need to keep the job site as safe as possible.”









Residents will not be able to access the beach from Varn Park while these two projects are ongoing.

“Those who live in Painter’s Hill should know that the dune restoration project will extend from the first house south of Varn Park through the Town of Beverly Beach,” Alkhatib said. “We want the residents to know that we will only be placing this emergency sand in front of houses – not in front of undeveloped lots unless it fills a gap in between two adjacent houses and is not in front of seawalls.”

Alkhatib noted that this project is for emergency sand only, and that the Engineering Department is working on a larger dune and beach restoration project that will be designed and permitted to rebuild the beach and dune in the future.

“We know our residents and visitors love to access the beach from Varn Park, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said. “This is critical work being done for the health and welfare of all of our residents in Flagler County.”