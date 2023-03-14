The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 14, 2023









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at a Glance:

A Low Visibility Caution in Bunnell: Drivers are urged to use caution as they traverse the corridors of both U.S. Highway 1 (North State Street) and State Road 100 West, Bunnell, due to dense smoke from fire near the intersection of these two main highways. Visibility conditions are expected to deteriorate overnight as the smoke holds close to the ground. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) placed warning signs, and area law enforcement agencies are monitoring conditions. If visibility worsens, then the road may be closed until visibility improves. Stay tuned to local and social media for updates as they occur.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds a Risk Protection Order hearing–where he will decide whether weapons may be confiscated from the defendant–regarding Robert Williams, who faces a felony charge for shooting his dog. See: “Palm Coast Man Who Claimed he Was Robbed Is Arrested for Shooting His Dog.”









The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will consider adopting an invocation policy, which you can read here. It will also discuss a new fee structure for its parks and recreation programs. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m.. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Women’s Self-Defense Class provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, free, at Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Blvd Bunnell, from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact Pamela Andrews to register, 386/295-0611. The class is open to all those ages 12 and up, but children 12 to 18 need parental consent.









In Coming Days:

Thursday, March 16: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: An Educational Program by Alzheimer’s Association, March 16 at 10 a.m., Sabal Palms Assisted Living & Memory Care, 2125 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Starting Friday, March 17: “Scapino,” at Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207 (City Marketplace). The 1974 play is an adaptation of Moliere, set in modern-day Naples, and features a quick-thinking rascal (Scapino) who cleverly manipulates and cajoles everyone into doing exactly what he wants. There will be tall tales, bad impersonations, ridiculous chase scenes, disgruntled waiters, lovable panhandlers, melodic macaroni, and misbehaving sausages. Tickers are $15 to $20. March 17-19 and March 24-26, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday performances at 3 p.m. Book tickets here.

In medias res: The Observer’s Sierra Williams reports: “Adam Morley ran in the 2022 race for the Florida State House of Representative for District 19 and has filed to run again for the seat in the 2024 election. Morley faced Renner as well in 2018, for the then-District 24 seat.” Morley is a brilliant gem who happens to have been running against a mastodon of fund-raising in a one-party state that’s reduced humanists to dust. He keeps running. “Morley said that although he has filed as a democrat, he doesn’t consider himself a partisan candidate. Instead, he told the Observer he is running on the issues important to his community, as he did for the 2022 race: clean water, women’s rights and local control are just a few of the issues listed on his Facebook page.”

Now this:

