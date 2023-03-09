Stolen Pick-Up Truck Burns on U.S. 1 Near Hargrove Grade as Occupants Flee Intense Chase

Last Updated: 1:49 p.m.

Update: One the two suspects who’d fled a burning pick-up stuck they allegedly stole was apprehended around 1:30 p.m.

The report of a stolen pick-up truck Volusia County and heading into Flagler led to a chase in the county, where the occupants abandoned the truck, on fire, at Hargrove Grade on U.S. 1, triggering a foot pursuit that continues as of now. The incident has drawn a very large police response and some traffic controls on U.S. 1.

The foot pursuit was centered in the area of the Palm Coast Public Works facility on U.S. 1.

“There are deputies in the parking lot and around the woodline behind the facility,” a Palm Coast administration spokesperson said at 12:45 p.m. “But they’ve not said anything about locking down. Our public works department has made the decision to stay indoors and wait until this passes.”









There are no schools within miles of where the incident has unfolded, though the pick-up truck’s occupants at one point drove through Matanzas Woods Parkway.

Flagler authorities got alerted to the stolen vehicle, a white Chevy pick-up, around 11 a.m. Around 11:30, after FireFlight launched, the Chevy was spotted on I-95 in Flagler, going north, and ignoring police units following with lights and sirens on. The Chevy exited the highway at Matanzas Woods Parkway, going west in the direction of U.S. 1, then south on U.S. 1.

Deputies typically drop stop sticks at road segments they anticipate vehicles they’re chasing will cross. When successful, stop sticks puncture tires and disable normal operations of the vehicle, which often loses control.

That appears to have been the case with the chevy, which ended up in a ditch at Hargrove Grade, on fire. The cause of the fire is not know. Witnesses at the scene saw the vehicle engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was put out within a half hour.

At least two occupants were seen in the Chevy, a man and a woman, both of whom fled. As of 1 p.m., the chase was still active.