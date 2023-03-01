The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 1, 2023









To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Kendall’s Bagels & More (no purchase is necessary), 1214 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast (near Winn Dixie, Bealls, Ollies, Harbor Freight). All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Hotel California – “A Salute to the Eagles” at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. With their extraordinary vocal and musical talent, Hotel California faithfully and accurately reproduce the sound of The Eagles while recreating a classic sound which transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B, and Country. Authorized by The Eagles, this highly respected show delivers a modern, action packed, fully produced performance. Their great reputation, sold out performances and audience acclaim stamp this as the ultimate salute. All live and using no backing tracks, their show of excellence has taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

In Coming Days:

March 6: The Flagler County School District Review Committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 6 p.m. in Room 3A at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. The book under discussion is Sold, by Patricia McCormick. A joint committee of Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School reviewed the book and voted to keep it on the shelves. The decision is being appealed to the district committee. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban the book, a novel about a 13-year-old Nepalese girl being sold into sexual slavery in a brothel in Calcutta. Book bans in Flagler have been the unoriginal work of a vigilante group called “moms for liberty,” except when it comes to the liberty to read.

March 7: A joint Flagler Palm Coast High and Matanzas High committee meets to discuss a book challenge, at 3 p.m., at Matanzas High School. A Flagler County group is seeking to ban Last Night at the Telegraph Club, the 2021 historical novel by Malinda Lo and a National Book Award winner.









Notably: Stalin had the stroke that would claim his life four days later. He collapsed, he was done. The Kremlin kept it secret. The next day’s papers in the west were more focused on the disintegration of Mossadegh’s regime in Iran, unaware that Eisenhower had cleared the CIA to end him and install the Shah, that pox on Iran for the next quarter century. Eisenhower was on the front page of the Times the next day, under a big headline that included the word “Georgian” (Stalin was Georgian): “Young Georgian Meets the President.” It was in Augusta, Ga. As one Georgian died, another was born. Mossadegh would hold on until August.

Now this:

Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.