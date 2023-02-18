The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 18, 2023









Weather: Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Lu Vickers at the Palm Coast Historical Society’s Speaker Series: 10 a.m., Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. In 1949, during the Jim Crow era, Silver Springs’ owners Carl Ray and Shorty Davidson did something unique: they created a place for African-American tourists. Located downriver, they dubbed their creation “Paradise Park for Colored People”. From 1949 to 1969, the former Silver Springs boat captain Eddie Vereen ran one of the most popular places for African Americans to visit in the country.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 pm at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 pm with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Debbie at 312-607-8200 for more information.

The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.

In Coming Days:

February 21: The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the five candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.