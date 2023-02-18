The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 18, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
Lu Vickers at the Palm Coast Historical Society’s Speaker Series: 10 a.m., Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. In 1949, during the Jim Crow era, Silver Springs’ owners Carl Ray and Shorty Davidson did something unique: they created a place for African-American tourists. Located downriver, they dubbed their creation “Paradise Park for Colored People”. From 1949 to 1969, the former Silver Springs boat captain Eddie Vereen ran one of the most popular places for African Americans to visit in the country.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 pm at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 pm with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Debbie at 312-607-8200 for more information.
The Near Disaster of Jasper and Casper, at City Repertory Theatre: Feb. 16-19, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. Book tickets here. Award-winning actor Jason Woods brings his Off Broadway show to CRT, taking his audience “on a magical journey before leaving them at the end, changed for it.” His solo show tells the story of a man, Jasper, while seeking his true family, runs into a blunt witch, a mysterious, talking dragon, and a purpose he never thought he’d find.As Jasper gets closer to the answers he seeks, he must face his fears, an evil queen, his brother Casper’s self obsession, and a heartbreaking path to his own destiny. Written by Woods, who performs all roles himself.
In Coming Days:
February 21: The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the five candidates for the Flagler Beach City Commission. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.
Notably: On this day in 1885, Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn was published in the United States, a year after it was published in Britain. Ron DeSantis has retroactively banned it. In 1998, Nat hentoff in the Washington Post reported that the American Library Association ranked the book as the most-banned in American classrooms, because of its 215 instances of that word. “Last month,” Hentoff went on, “writing for a three-judge panel in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Stephen Reinhardt issued the clearest, strongest federal court opinion so far on the right of parents to remove books from the curriculum because of offensive content. Reinhardt pointed out that ‘the right to receive information is a corollary of the rights of free speech and press because the right to distribute information protects the right to receive it.’ He went on to underline the essential value of enabling students to obtain ‘a broad range of information so that they can freely form their own thoughts.’ And “it is important for young people to discover the good and the bad of our history.’ Reinhardt took serious note of the fact that ‘words can hurt — particularly racist epithets. . . . The feelings of minority students, especially younger ones, are extremely vulnerable when it comes to books that are racist or have racist overtones.’ But, he said, “a necessary component of any education is learning to think critically about offensive ideas — without that ability, one can do little to respond to them.’ The core of Judge Reinhardt’s strengthening of the First Amendment in public schools is this: ‘It is simply not the role of the courts to serve as literary censors or to make judgments as to whether reading particular books does students more harm than good.'” See a fuller quote below and the full decision here.
Now this: Salman Rushdie: 2016 National Book Festival:
Flagler Beach Webcam:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
First, the fact that a student is required to read a book does not mean that he is being asked to agree with what is in it. It cannot be disputed that a necessary component of any education is learning to think critically about offensive ideas-without that ability one can do little to respond to them. Second, it is important for young people to learn about the past-and to discover both the good and the bad in our history. Third, if all books with messages that might be deemed harmful were removed, the number of “acceptable” works might be highly limited. Because sexism and racism, and other forms of inequality, exist in almost every culture-and because our values tend to change and are not immutable-and because the dispute over what ideas are proper or improper will always be a matter of intense controversy-it would be folly to think that there is a certain “safe” set of books written by particular authors that all will find acceptable. Next, we reject the notion that putting books on trial in our courts is the proper way to determine the appropriateness of their use in the classroom. Such judgments are ordinarily best left to school boards and educational officials charged with educating young people and determining which education materials are appropriate for which students, and under what circumstances. Therefore, although we recognize that books-and words-are powerful tools that can convey extremely injurious messages, we conclude that the assignment of a literary work determined to have intrinsic educational value by the duly authorized school authorities cannot constitute the type of discriminatory conduct prohibited by the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI, regardless of the fact that the work may be deemed to contain racist ideas or language.
–From Judge Stephen Reinhardt’s opinion for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Monteiro v. Temple Union High School District (1998).
