Three young Jacksonville men–La Darvin Noisette, 20, Donte Juan McCrary, 21, and Jamari McCrary, 20–are at the Flagler County jail, each facing 19 felony burglary charges, including two charges each for armed burglary, which could land them in prison for life, if convicted. The trio is linked to similar sprees in Daytona Beach and St. Johns County around the same time.









The three men were arrested following a meticulous, technology-aided investigation–led by sheriff’s detective Joe Costello–into what may be the most extensive and destructive car-break-in spree in recent memory: the burglars smashed in windows of 26 vehicles at Madison Green Apartments and Tuscan Reserve Apartments in Palm Coast early the morning of January 23. In most cases, the burglars got nothing out of the break-ins except causing damage to every vehicle exceeding $500.

But they were looking for guns, and got two of them in two separate vehicles. Vehicle owners reported numerous other thefts as well: $280 in cash from a console, some credit cards and documents. Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives determined that firearms were the burglars’ target. The burglars used one of the credit cards at a Circle K in Ormond Beach.

A crime spree is seldom without mistakes. The burglars’ mistakes, and one of their stolen items–an iPod–led detectives back to them.

The Real Time Crime Center issued an “Attempt to Identify” bulletin to neighboring police agencies, with a photograph of the Passat. The vehicle’s registration was traced to Valencia Mitchell in Jacksonville, and to a residence where Noisette also lives.

The morning after the break-ins, Costello, the detective, traveled to Jacksonville and to Noisette’s address. No one answered the door. By the time the detective was on his way back to Flagler County, he received a call from the Daytona Beach Police Department, where officers were working on a break-in spree there. It mimicked the patterns of the spree in Palm Coast: more than 20 cars had windows smashed in. Daytona Beach police had locked in on the same Volkswagen Passat as the suspect vehicle.

The burglars committed another mistake after that one: one of the stolen items was an Apple iPod. It was linked to the owner’s Find My app. It pinned the burglars’ location: the ipod was at 2454 Britney Lakes Lane in Jacksonville. Costello was a few miles away from there. He turned around and went to that location, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The cops then surveilled the house. They saw a man they later identified as Jamari McCrary walk out and down four houses, with a bag in his hand. The pinging moved along the same way, and stayed where Jamari appeared to have left it. He’d slipped it in a mailbox.

According to an arrest report, “Jamari McCrary said he was trying to buy Apple Air Pods off some guy he found on an online app earlier today around 1 p.m. When he went outside to meet the guy on the street in front of his house and opened them up, he could tell they were stolen and returned them to the guy, sending him on his way.” All along, Jamari’s brother Donte sat on the stairs leading to the second flood, mostly silent.

Costello informed Jamari that he’d been watching him for hours now. He let Jamari know that he also had electronic eyes on the iPod all along, and that the device was still nearby, four houses down where Jamari had taken a walk. Jamari claimed to have gone there just to retrieve the mail.

But when cops and Jamari’s mother went to the mailbox, there was the stolen iPod.

The men’s mother pleaded with them to come clean. They remained steadfast: they’d not taken part in any break-ins. A Jacksonville officer secured a search warrant. The search of the house led to one of the stolen firearms, which was under Donte’s bed, and other items. The items were seized. The two men were not arrested just yet (it wasn;t Flagler’s jurisdiction). Their mother told the officers to let her know as soon as the charges were filed, so she could deliver her sons to the jail herself.









The Flagler detective subsequently gathered more evidence of the three men’s joint operations, and got more reports of break-ins, these in St. Johns County before meeting with the Passat’s owner. She acknowledged owning the car and letting Noisette drive it. She woke up her son, who denied to Costello of being involved in any break-ins. When faced with the evidence of the Passat’s itinerary of smash-ins, Noisette said he was only the driver, and that he never took part in any of the break-ins.

A search of Noisette’s room and home proved negative for any stolen goods. With Noisette’s phone number, the detective secured a search warrant for Noisette’s phone, which also traced Noisette’s whereabouts the morning of the smash-ins and placed him in the Passat. Searches of the two McCrary phones produced similar results, adding evidence that placed them where more firearms were stolen in the break-ins in St. Johns County on Jan. 14. Noisette admitted to being the only driver of the car.

Palm Coast has had its share of burglary sprees over the years. Typically in the past, the burglars would target a neighborhood, an apartment complex or a parking lot, going from vehicle to vehicle and breaking in only when the vehicle was left unlocked. There’s been more destructive break-ins, but those are generally the exception. In this case, every vehicle the burglars had a window smashed in.

The three men were first arrested by authorities in Duval and incarcerated at the Duval County jail before being transferred to the Flagler County jail on Tuesday, where they are each being held on $64,000 bond. They each face two counts of armed burglary and 17 counts of burglary. As of today, none of them had bonded out.