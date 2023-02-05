Flagler County Maintains Favorable ISO, or Fire Protection, Rating

Flagler County on Monday (January 30) learned that it will continue to receive a favorable ISO fire rating – 3/3X, which is in the top 14% of the 39,850 fire departments rated nationwide by the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

The rating takes into account the 9-1-1 emergency reporting system, local fire departments, water supply, and community risk reduction. The Insurance Services Office analyzes the relevant data and assigns a Public Protection Classification (PPC) – a number from 1 to 10. Class 1 represents superior property fire protection, while Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire suppression program does not meet the minimum criteria.









“This is great news for our community, as it ultimately affects what is charged for property insurance,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Mike Tucker. “Because fires can severely damage or destroy a house, homeowners insurance companies consider the fire preparedness of a community when calculating insurance premiums.”

The U.S. Fire Administration national estimates for 2020 show that there were: 372,000 fires; 11,824 injuries; 2,615 deaths; and $8.6 billion in losses.

The Insurance Services Office uses the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) – a manual that lists the most important elements of an area’s fire protection system – to determine community ratings expressed through numerical grading called a Public Protection Classification (PPC). It employs nationally accepted standards developed by such organizations as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the American Water Works Association (AWWA), and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International.

“The PPC also serves as a benchmark, a tool, for Fire Rescue to measure the effectiveness of its efforts and plan for improvements,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s a testament to the hard work of the department that we continue to receive this rating.”

Homeowners and businesses should check with their insurance carriers to ensure the 3/3X ISO fire rating for Flagler County is reflected in their policies.

“Sometimes policies renew without being updated,” Tucker said. “It’s a complicated topic that most people know little about, so they don’t necessarily think to check.”