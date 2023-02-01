AdventHealth Daytona Beach Breaks Ground on Medical Office Building and Surgery Center

Residents of east Volusia County will soon have a new and convenient option for outpatient surgical services. AdventHealth has broken ground on an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) that will provide a wide range of procedures including cardiac, general surgery, orthopedics, and several other specialties. The building is on AdventHealth’s existing Daytona Beach campus on Memorial Medical Parkway.

The 3-floor, 60,000-square-foot building will contain four operating rooms and two catheterization labs, and will be the medical office home to the Cardiology Physicians Group and North Florida Surgeons specialty group. It is slated to open in January 2024.









“We look forward to adding this beautiful facility to the AdventHealth Daytona Beach campus,” said David Weis, president & CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. “This project represents an exciting collaboration with two of the leading independent physician groups in our area and will be a destination center for cardiovascular, surgical, and women’s outpatient care.”

Outpatient surgery centers are not only convenient, offering an excellent patient experience, but also provide lower-cost options for the community to access high-quality care.

On the first floor of the building will be a 6,500-square foot AdventHealth cardiac rehabilitation clinic, imaging services, and an 8,300-square-foot surgical clinic for North Florida Surgeons. The second floor will house a 20,000-square-foot cardiology clinic for Cardiology Physicians Group, and the third floor will have a 20,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC) that will be used by both medical groups and a number of other independent and AdventHealth Medical Group physicians.

“We see a great benefit to offering a separate venue for outpatient procedures,” said Dr. Dinesh Arab of Cardiology Physicians Group, who serves as director of interventional cardiology at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. “This facility will allow a seamless way for patients who don’t require acute care to have their procedures done quickly and conveniently.”

“North Florida Surgeons is excited to partner with AdventHealth in building this cutting-edge outpatient surgical facility,” added Dr. Mark White of North Florida Surgeons. “Having our office in the same building makes it very convenient for our patients to get 5-star surgical care all in one facility.”

The $45.7 million building is a joint venture between AdventHealth and health care real estate services firm Meadows & Ohly. The architect on the project is Hunton Brady, and the general contractor is Brasfield & Gorrie.