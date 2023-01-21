Four Arrested in Drug Raid At Rivera Lane House in Palm Coast

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and SWAT Team executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 10 Rivera Lane in Palm Coast. This search warrant stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by SIU.

During the execution of the search warrant, five adults were located at the residence. Detectives seized 40.61 grams of synthetic cathinones (also commonly known as “Molly”) and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search.









“Less than one day after FCSO permanently evicted poison peddlers from their home in the Mondex – our SIU was out at another nuisance residence in Flagler County sending them to jail,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “My message to poison peddlers in Flagler County is get out now or we will find you and send you to the Green Roof Inn – or out of your house forever. I commend our team for another great job closing down a drug house.”

Within hours of the arrests Sheriff Staly starting receiving emails from residents thanking FCSO for closing down the drug house. One resident wrote, “Thanks to you, your investigators and your SWAT team for closing the drug house this morning. The entire neighborhood is breathing a huge sigh of relief now that it is closed. Again, thank you for your department’s quick response to my earlier email to you.”

Brett Savage was arrested on charges of Trafficking Syntethic Cathinones and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Savage is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $26,000 bond.

Glib Fedotov was arrested on the charge of Possession of Synethetic Cathinones. Fedotov was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $2,500 bond, where he remains.

Eric Felder was arrested on the charge of Possession of Synethetic Cathinones. Felder was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was later released after posting $2,500 bond.









Jayla Steward was arrested on the charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Steward was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was later released after posting $500 bond.

The fifth person in the residence at the time of the search was not charged. Investigation into this case is ongoing, and further charges are pending.

Sheriff Staly reminds residents that if you see suspicious activity at a home near you that you thank may be drug activity, you are probably right. Send us the tip at [email protected] or download the FCSO phone app and send a tip. FCSO takes every tip seriously and will investigate it.