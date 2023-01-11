In a First in Flagler, Dead Killer Whale Beaches in Surf Near Hammock Dunes Club

A killer whale was found beached at dawn this morning in the surf opposite Hammock Dunes Club. The young female orca was dead.

A visitor walking along the beach at 6:30 this morning discovered the whale and called authorities, almost 10 years to the day when a 26-foot right whale was found beached just south of Varn Park. That whale had also died.









Killer whales, or orcas, range in all five oceans, but it is the first time an orca has beached in Flagler.

The whale was measured at 21.3 feet, with an early estimate of 4,000 pounds.

The whale’s black and white skin was glimmering in the surf, wave after wave striking against it as a team of workers and volunteers from various agencies held it in place with ropes around mid-morning. They were preparing to transfer it to a trailer, already at the scene, for transport to SeaWorld in Orlando for a necropsy.

The removal operation began around 11:15 with first one Bobcat, then a second, brought in to pull the whale out of the surf as a dozen people soaked to the chest pushed the whale from behind. Helicopters, including Flagler County FireFlight at one point, then a Coast Guard plane and drones whirred overhead.

But the operation was proving more challenging than expected. Some 40 minutes into the operation, the teams had rolled the whale into a sort of gurney that would ease the transfer out of the sands by minimizing stresses on the whale’s body.

But pulling the gurney up through the slope of 25-30 yards of sand was the next challenge. One of the Bobcats desisted, replaced by a more earnestly massive bulldozer. The whale’s gurney was attached to the bulldozer’s blade.

Then, with 16 people holding and pushing the gurney and both Bobcat and bulldozer’s engines revving as they slowly inched back, the enormous, eternally slumbering animal began her final trek out of her sea. With the crowd all around, hushed but for the wails of the dozers, it wasn’t much different from a funeral march: the expression on many faces, somber even in sunshine—-the crestfallen expression on the face of Steve Williams, the Flagler County Sheriff’s agriculture deputy who’s known his share of tragic animal revues and belated finds, or on the faces of tourists who’d expected a different morning, but not that different—reflected the sadness of the occasion.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office early this morning had roped a large square area around the whale as crowds began forming soon after the Sheriff’s Office had posted on Facebook about the discovery. The agency later took down the posting at the request of authorities at the scene so as to minimize the number of people who might swarm to the beach. At midday, some 75 to 100 people were milled around the yellow tape, cell phone cameras clicking.

Authorities at the scene included members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, SeaWorld, and Hubbs Seaworld, an organization that partners with SeaWorld.









Little information was known about the circumstances that led to the beached whale: it is extremely unusual for killer whales to venture so close to shore. They are seldom spotted, even alive. Some six or seven years ago in Flagler, Danielle Wiegel, a volunteer with Hubbs Seaworld said, “a surfer swore he saw one but no one believed him.”

Earlier this week, right whales were spotted offshore in Flagler.