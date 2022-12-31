Collin Calvert, 21, Charged with Mobil Station Armed Robbery in Palm Coast, Plus 8 Volusia Charges

Collin Ray Calvert, a 21-year-old resident of Tropical Drive in Ormond Beach, was charged on Friday with first degree armed robbery in connection with a Dec. 19 incident at the Mobil gas station on Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast.

Armed with an assault rifle, Calvert is alleged to have demanded the money in the station’s cash register, holding the station’s clerk at gunpoint, then fleeing. The AR-15 he used had been reported stolen in Volusia County.









Calvert was served the new charge at the Volusia County Branch jail, where he’s been since Thursday, on eight other, unrelated charges, including three counts of grand theft (including of firearms and a vehicle) and armed burglary.

Calvert has a brazen way about him. In a car-theft case earlier this month, he is alleged to be seen in a surveillance video in a car-repair shop on Nova road, where cars are typically left with the keys inside. He is seen entering a car and driving away. Calvert, according to that arrest report, was then reported to be yelling at another person in Port Orange that he had stolen the car because police had taken away his bicycle. He was also challenging the person to fight. That incident led to his arrest. He was in possession of the stolen vehicle.

He bonded out, allegedly committed the armed robbery in Palm Coast, and was rearrested on Dec. 29 on an unrelated drug charge in Port Orange.

A brief surveillance video of the armed robbery shows a man with an assault rifle in his right hand, pointing downward. The man is holding cash bills in his left hand as he walks backward from the store counter. A blue bandana covers most of his face. He is wearing a trucker hat. He walks back between two aisles, then walks to the front door, exits and starts running. The robbery took place at 8:42 p.m., a few hours after the Sheriff’s Office had dedicated its new Operations center in Bunnell.









According to a sheriff’s release, Flagler Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that an AR-15 had been reported stolen from a Volusia County resident and expanded their investigation into Volusia. With assistance from the Port Orange Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Calvert was identified as the suspect. After his Dec. 19 arrest on the drug charges, authorities found in his cell phone the screen shot of a news article about the Palm Coast robbery. Flagler detectives interviewed Calvert at the jail and determined that he’d stolen the rifle and committed the robbery with it.

“FCSO’s Major Case Unit worked tirelessly to solve this case and arrest this suspect,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Thank you to the anonymous tipsters who led our Detectives to the Volusia County area to search for this suspect, and a special thank you to all of the agencies that assisted and helped us quickly solve this case in less than two weeks. Criminals should be aware that in our area we work

together to solve cases and arrest offenders no matter where they are.”