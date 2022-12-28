A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway

A person was killed this morning when their car drove under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway.

The person’s sex is unknown for now: The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured.









Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s northbound lanes have been shut down between Palm Coast Parkway and Matanzas Woods Parkway, snarling traffic on I-95 south of Palm Coast Parkway.

The semi was in the center lane when the sedan rear-ended it just after 8:30 this morning, in full daylight and under clear conditions. A witness saw the crash unfold and immediately reported it to authorities.

Authorities have not yet issued a cause for the crash. But a witness who saw the crash take place described the context this way, in a comment on FlaglerLive’s Facebook page: “Traffic was slowing fast due to an earlier accident and they had the far left lane blocked off to merge. They should have had the cones and the merge sign farther back on 95 to give more notice!!! The previous tractor trailer was still in the guardrail and fire trucks and police were still at the earlier accident.”

The witness said traffic just ahead of the scene was stopped, suggesting that the semi was slowing down to prepare to stop. “I swear it was like watching a scene from a movie in my rear view mirror with debris just flying everywhere and cars screeching,” the witness continued. “I’m so sorry for the people involved and prayers go out to all who suffered in that.”









A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene within minutes, as were the Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and units of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. An emergency helicopter was briefly placed on standby, but authorities pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There appears to have been no other victims involved.

The crash is the third road fatality in Flagler, and the 28th this year, exceeding last year’s total by 11. This year’s toll on Flagler roads is the fourth heaviest in the last 22 years.

Authorities expected that segment of I-95 to remain closed for several hours.