The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Weather: Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

The Cold-Weather Shelter is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open nightly from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday (Dec. 23). See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”

First Baptist Church of Bunnell has a 4 p.m. Christmas Eve service that will include Christmas carols, a children’s time, a message of hope, and singing Silent Night by candlelight. 2301 Commerce Parkway Bunnell.

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell has a 7 p.m. Candlelight Service, 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell.

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church has its traditional Midnight Mass at midnight, with a chorus and orchestra, midnight, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church has two Christmas Eve services: a Children’s Mass at 4 p.m. and a 9 p.m. mass with the adult choir, at 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church has a 5 p.m. Family Contemporary Service with a Children’s Pageant, and a 10:30 p.m. Candlelight Traditional Worship, at 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

The Bach Festival, some 170 hours of Bach interrupted only by the presentation of its Columbia University disk jockeys, is in its zillionth year, streaming free on WKCR here starting today at midnight and running through the New Year at midnight.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

Notably: On Christmas Eve in 1965, Adrian H. Scolten, M.D., had a letter to the editor published in the Times that decried holiday deaths on the roads and read, in part: “There are two simple rules that will save lives and prevent accidents: never drive at a speed above 50 miles an hour; in settled districts, never more than 25 miles per hour. If these rules were observed by all drivers, our death and accident rate would be halved.” There were 47,000 fatalities on American roads that year, with a population of 194 million. There were 36,000 fatalities in 2019, with a population of 328 million. Make of that what you will. But even in Bethlehem the speed limit isn’t 25.

