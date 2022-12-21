The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Palm Coast Trash Pick-Up Schedule and Tree Recycling

Leave a Comment

City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. Normal office hours will resume December 27 through 29, but offices will close again on Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2.

 For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be affected. Trash and recycling will be picked up according to the normal pick-up schedule.

For more information, please visit https://www.palmcoastgov.com/trash or submit a question or concern regarding Waste Pro through Palm Coast Connect.




Also, save the date for the Palm Coast holiday tradition that preserves the environment and beautifies our city. The 16th Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event will be held January 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot located at 22 Utility Drive.

Recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for a free three-gallon evergreen tree – while supplies last. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments from trees prior to donation.

All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. The City will offer free paper shredding at the tree-recycling event. For more information, contact Carol Mini at [email protected].

