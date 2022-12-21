Mom Who Drew National Headlines Over Boy’s Beating Is Arrested for Selling Cocaine Near Day Care

Ashley Ruffin may have a lot more explaining to do to prosecutors after her latest arrest, this time on a first-degree felony charge.

She claimed she’d come to her son’s defense and should be commended for not having herself pursued charges against the other other boy, who had attacked her son at school the previous week. (Contrary to a video showing her son getting pummeled by the other boy, the school determined that the fight was ‘mutual,” and suspended both boys. See: “State Attorney Drops Felony Charge Against Mom in Indian Trails Incident.”)

She posted a 15-minute video, pleading her case between bouts of tears, self-pity and outrage. She spoke as a mother acting on her instincts to protect her child. The incident had happened in September 2021 at the Indian Trails Sports Complex. Weeks later, the State Attorney’s office dropped the felony charge, reducing it to simple battery, and last February decided not to pursue that charge, either.

On Monday, Ruffin was arrested at her government-subsidized Housing Authority home at 510 South Bacher Street, where she had moved in June after being evicted from her R-Section home in palm Coast, where she and her family had lived for eight years. She was arrested on a charge of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a child care center, resulting in the first degree felony charge that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The arrest was the result of a Flagler County Sheriff’s investigation and undercover buy that took place in late August. A confidential source working with detectives had arranged to meet Ruffin and buy cocaine from her. The transaction took place. Her arrest report does not disclose the specific location, but it was 300 feet from the child care center at 104 East Draine Street, within blocks of Ruffin’s home.

She remains at the Flagler County jail on $5,000 bond. She would need $500 to bond out, a steep amount, judging from her recent circumstances. Her eviction was the result of accumulated debts owed her landlord over the years, totaling $18,000 by last May. Debts before Covid had accumulated to $6,000. “If evicted I have nowhere to go as I am on disability with 4 kids to provide for,” Ruffin wrote the court, disputing the sums owed. Her children are 12, 9, 4 and 1.

Ruffin is unlikely to face anywhere near the steep penalty that the cocaine charge entails. Such charges, especially involving a first-time offender, are generally reduced to time served or modest jail time, and her attorney will push for adjudication to be withheld. Otherwise, Ruffin faces the prospect of yet another eviction: while the Housing Authority may not use the mere record of an arrest against her, a conviction is a different story. Most drug offenses disqualify an individual from eligibility for subsidized housing.