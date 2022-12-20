The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 20, 2022









Weather: Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Tuesday Night: Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board members will again discuss the potential availability of Narcan in schools, the future of the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club and the possibility of arming civilian staffers or others in schools. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building. Board meeting documents are available here.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.

The Cold-Weather Shelter will open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights: The shelter, run by the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit, opens at Church on the Rock in Bunnell only when the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open nightly from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday (Dec. 23). See: “Flagler’s Cold-Weather Homeless Shelter Facing Staffing Challenge as 4-Night Freeze Coincides With Christmas.”









Notably: France formally ceded Louisiana on this day in 1803, doubling the size of the United States for pennies and drawing the wrath of Federalists (the Republicans of the day) on Thomas Jefferson who, in Bernard DeVoto’s words, “understood the meaning of events better and estimated the forces at work more accurately than any other statesman of the time.” Federalists (not including Hamilton and John Adams, who knew better) thought he was nuts. A Boston federalist paper called it “a great waste, a wilderness unpeopled with any beings except wolves and wandering Indians.” The wolves haven’t left. They’re neo-Federalists now. Also, it’s Luka’s birthday.

Now this: Janis Joplin’s Last Interview (on Dick Cavett)









