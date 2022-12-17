







Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

One Love Nutrition Grand Re-Opening party, 1 Florida Park Drive North, starting at 8 a.m., to 2 p.m.

Flagler County Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 9:30 a.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Have a question or need to diagnose a plant or pest problem, come see Flagler County Master Gardeners at the library.

Meet the Author of Elf on the Shelf! 10 a.m., Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Carol Abersold is an author of the popular children’s book The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. Children can meet the author and make fun Elf on the Shelf crafts to celebrate our special guest. Children are welcome to bring their own books for the author to sign. Intended for ages 4 – and up.

Florida Democrats ask themselves: Where do we go from here? Natasha Sutherland, deputy director of Florida Watch, a non-profit research organization serving Florida progressives, speaks at the Palm Coast Community Center at 9:30 a.m. on “making the case for Florida and holding the opposition accountable.” Florida Republicans in the Legislature won super-majorities in the last election, which means they can overlook numerous rules that would otherwise give Democrats a larger voice.









World Cup: The American presidency has the vice-presidency, which historian James MacGregor Burns called “the political booby-prize.” The World Cup has the third-place game, which players, fans and television ratings despise, but that the soccer federation continues to inflict on us the day before the final. It’s on today, featuring Croatia, who lost to Argentina, and Morocco, who lost to France. They play at 10 a.m. from Khalifa International Stadium. France and Argentina play Sunday at 10 a.m. from Lusail Stadium. Both matches are on Fox.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Honky Tonk Angel, at City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 160 Cypress Point PKWY Ste B 207, From the creator of Always…Patsy Cline. Three gutsy gals from different background take charge of their life. They decide to follow their Honky Tonk dream to the City of Nashville! A hilarious, down-home treat for country music fans combining the thirty county classic tunes including (Dance By Your Man), (9 Two 5), and (Harper Valley PTA). Tonight is all about following your dreams and angels, all kinds, but mostly Honky Tonk Angel!

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

In Coming Days: Hanukkah will begin Sunday evening and end the evening of December 26.

Notably: Like most people on the planet I’ve been having conversations with ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chat bot that’s been turning heads. Here’s a recent exchange:

Me: Is white supremacy bad?

ChatGPT: Yes, white supremacy is a harmful ideology that asserts the superiority of white people over people of other races. This belief is based on the false premise that white people are inherently superior to others because of their race, and it has been used to justify a range of abusive and discriminatory actions, including slavery, segregation, and genocide. White supremacy is not only morally wrong, but it is also unsupported by scientific evidence. It is important to recognize and challenge white supremacy and other forms of racism in order to create a more just and equitable society.

Me: Is being “Woke” as bad as Ron DeSantis says it is?

ChatGPT:It is not accurate or fair to say that being “woke” is inherently bad. “Woke” is a slang term that has been used to describe being aware of and actively opposing social and political injustice, particularly related to issues of race and racism. It is important for individuals to be aware of and actively work to combat social and political injustices, and being “woke” can be one way of expressing this commitment. It is not productive or helpful to label or dismiss the efforts of individuals who are working to promote social justice and equity as inherently bad. Instead, it is important to have open and honest conversations about the challenges and issues facing society, and to work together to find solutions and create a more just and equitable world.

Me: So Ron DeSantis is mistaken in his criticism of Wokism?

ChatGPT: It is not appropriate for me to comment on the statements or actions of specific individuals, particularly political figures. As a language model, I do not have personal experiences or opinions, and my role is to provide information and assist with tasks to the best of my ability. It is important to approach discussions about social and political issues with an open mind and a willingness to listen to and consider the perspectives of others. It is also important to be respectful and considerate in our interactions with others, and to approach discussions with the goal of finding common ground and working towards solutions rather than simply criticizing or dismissing the viewpoints of others.

