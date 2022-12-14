The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 14, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Nothing scheduled on the felony court docket.

Hurricane Nicole Information Forum in Flagler Beach: Flagler Beach government hosts the forum at 5 p.m. at Father O’Flaherty Parish Hall at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. City departments will have informational tables for residents to visit and ask questions. The formal program will start at 6. Speakers include Jonathan Lord, Flagler County Emergency Management Director, and William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.

Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Kendall’s Bagels & More (no purchase is necessary), 1214 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast (near Winn Dixie, Bealls, Ollies, Harbor Freight). All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

World Cup: France and Morocco play the second semi-final match at 2 p.m., for the right to face Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Keep in Mind: FEMA has extended the deadline into January for Flagler County Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for federal disaster assistance: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline until January 12. The Disaster Recovery Center is in a large tent located near the arena in the center of the fairground’s property, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Disaster Recovery Centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices to provide disaster survivors with information from it, as well as from Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service. Those who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for damages to homes, personal property, and vehicles before applying for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance may have been received.









Notably: It is Shirley Jackson’s birthday (1916). Jackson is known almost too exclusively for “The Lottery,” her 1948 short story, published in The New Yorker, about a no-name community of 300 where every year a person is picked at random–notably, before lunch–and stoned to death. No one knows where the “tradition” originated or why. But is there anything more tyrannical than customs? The branding of prisoners? Droit du seigneur (the lord’s “right” to deflower the newlywed virgin)? “We too soon forget the despotism of traditional cultures, these prisons that were the tribe, the parish, the corporation, the family,” wrote Jean-Francois Revel in Neither Marx Nor Jesus (“Car on oublie un peu trop le despotisme des culture traditionelles, ces prisons qu’etaient le village, la tribu, la paroisse, la corporation, la famille.”)

Now this:









