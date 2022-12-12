‘There Is going To be a Homicide Tonight,’ Woman Threatens Girlfriend Before Stabbing Her

Sheila Marie Orozco, who had been staying at her girlfriend’s home, is at the Flagler County jail following her arrest on accusations that she stabbed her girlfriend, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, on Sherwood Street in the Mondex (Daytona North) late the night of Dec. 9.

The victim went to the hospital for stitches. Orozco faces a second degree felony charge and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted. She is being held on $20,000 bond.









Orozco and the victim have known each other for five years in an on-and-off relationship. Orozco, the victim told a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, had been smoking “molly,” or ecstasy, for the past day, and she had asked her to find another place to stay, which angered her.

“There is going to be a homicide tonight,” the woman said Orozco threatened as Orozco called someone, looking for a gun. The alleged victim noticed jewelry missing , confronted Orozco about it, and the argument intensified to the point that Orozco allegedly attacked the woman with a knife, stabbing her in the arm after also aiming for the face and the neck.

The woman, looking terrified and crying, had a laceration on the upper arm and dried blood there when deputies arrived, but initially declined medical attention. She would later be taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast by a friend. Deputies located the weapon, a 7-inch gray and black folding knife, in a bedroom.

A man who also lives in the house told deputies he did not witness the alleged attack but heard the victim cry out, “you tried to stab me, get the hell away from me,” then saw the victim walk out of the room, bleeding all over her arm. Orozco had gone next door, and confirmed that she had when they questioned a man driving away from that address: he conceded that she was in the house. Landis Pavey, 37, a resident there, said he had no idea who the deputies were referring to, and that there was no one inside. An initial search was fruitless.

According to Orozco’s arrest report, Pavey gave consent for a second search after invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Deputies found Orozco hiding behind clothes in the master bedroom closet.









Orozco gave a different account of the struggle. She said the fight started when she told the other woman that she wanted to leave, and that she was calling someone to pick her up. She accused the alleged victim of striking her in the head and trying to stab her, and that she herself was cut on the hand, trying to defend herself from her girlfriend’s stabbing motions. There was a struggle by the bedroom door, she said, and the knife ended up stabbing the victim. She did not deny smoking ecstasy (there was tin foil with burnt residue in her purse). She said Pavey had told her to hide.

Orozco was arrested, but so was Pavey, on a charge of obstruction, a third-degree felony.

After he was booked at the jail, Pavey made a phone call from the jail’s line, in which a woman told him, according toa recording: “Mike told me the whole thing bro, you didn’t leave with him cause you were hiding her out.” Pavey responded: “I mean, I’ll give you that, I didn’t snitch.”