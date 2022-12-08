The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Flagler County’s Julie Murphy Earns Distinctive PR Designation

| | Leave a Comment

Julie Murphy. (Flagler County)
Julie Murphy. (Flagler County)

Julie Murphy has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Public Information Officer” (PIO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on December 5, 2022, to confer the designation. Julie Murphy becomes one of only 17 PIOs worldwide.

The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.




The PIO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.

Achieving this designation signifies Julie Murphy’s career commitment to the fire and emergency services.

This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence®, Inc., (CPSE®) administers the Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org/credentialing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $3745 towards the $6000 target.$3745Raised $3745 towards the $6000 target.62%
You are here because you’ve read FlaglerLive articles some 25,000 times a day this year, up to 60,000 times a day in emergencies, because you depend on FlaglerLive for essential, fearlessly bold and analytical journalism you cannot get anywhere else. But it doesn’t work without your support. Still, 98% of readers don’t contribute, relying on the other 2 percent. Don’t make FlaglerLive your hand-out: Take a stand for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and make a year-end gift of year-long value.
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.