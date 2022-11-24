Ormond Beach Police Looking for Corey Gaines, 39, a Suspect in a Stabbing Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 23, at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers from the Ormond Beach Police Department responded to a stabbing that occurred in front of a residence at 102 Tomoka Avenue. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located with stab wounds, at which point he was immediately provided medical aid and transported to Halifax Health Medical Center. The victim’s condition is considered to be non-life-threatening at this time.

The suspect has been positively identified as Corey Donnell Gaines, Black male, 39 years old, 5’03” – 5’06”, with “sleeve” arm tattoos. He fled the area on foot prior to officers’ arrival, and has not been located at the time Ormond police issued a release. See his photo above.









The suspect and victim are known to each other, so this not considered to be a random act. If anyone sees this suspect, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Gaines, last of 1360 Imperial Drive in Daytona Beach, was convicted of fleeing and eluding police in Volusia County in 2007, as well as for cocaine possession, and served less than a year in prison. He has faced numerous charges since in Volusia for minor offenses.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, contact Ormond Beach Police Detective M. Mele at [email protected] (386) 677-0731, or Crime Stoppers at (888)277-TIPS.