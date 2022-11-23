Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Case of Video Voyeur at Publix Bathroom in the Hammock

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who took video of a patron at Publix as the patron was using the bathroom there on Nov. 18.

The incident took place Friday afternoon at the Publix in the Hammock. According to an incident report, the woman was shopping in the store when she went into the store bathroom at 4:27 p.m. The stall next to the one she was using was occupied. She noticed that the person using it was facing toward the toilet–an unusual position in a women’s bathroom. She also noticed that the oerson;s shoes were quite large. She concluded that it was not a woman.









The patron felt uncomfortable and collected herself to leave when she noticed the person holding a red phone over the stall’s divider, pointing the phone at her like someone taking video. She shouted at the person to stop, prompting him to retrieve the phone and run out. The woman attempted to follow the assailant, and called 911.

The man is described as white, 5’7” to 5’8” and approximately 200-250 lbs., in his late teens early 20s, with dark blonde curly hair. He was wearing camouflage Crocs, grey sweatpants and a black hoodie.

John Truitt, the store manager, noticed the man run past him and heard the woman shout to stop the assailant. Truit attempted to follow the man as well. Surveillance footage shows the man running toward State Road A1A then running toward 16th Road. The woman is pursuing charges. Voyeurism is a third degree felony for first-time offenders who are 19 or older, a first degree misdemeanor if the offender is younger.