Local Scout Troops Open Inaugural Christmas Tree Lot in Palm Coast

Parents and scouts from Boy Scout Troop 281 and Scouts BSA Troop 4281 were looking for ways to help the scouts earn their way through the programs, especially to help cover the ever-increasing costs of attending summer camp.

The fund-raising solution lay a few hundred miles north: the Frasier fur tree farms of North Carolina.









On Tuesday, November 22nd, 500 trees showed up at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Palm Coast. Scouts, families, and volunteers were waiting to offload the pines and set up a massive Christmas Tree “Farm” here in Florida.

The lot opens Wednesday, November 23rd, at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving but reopen Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. From then on out, the hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lot is at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive North in Palm Coast. Trees start at $80.

“For a number of years, our Scout parents have worked long hours at a concession stand during the Daytona 500,” says Troop 281 Scoutmaster Jason Wheeler. “We wanted a significant fundraiser that the Scouts had a direct hand in since youth cannot work the concession stands at the track. That’s when we thought about Christmas trees.”

Cinnamon Bitzer is the Committee Chairperson for both troops. When her family lived in Tallahassee, the Scout troop they were affiliated with ran a successful tree lot. She sees potential here. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our kids to get their hands dirty, work on their entrepreneurship skills, and offer a needed service to our community. We think the people in Flagler County will want to help our local youth.”

