Palm Coast Fire Department’s Lt. Patrick Juliano Earns ‘Lest We Forget Award’

The Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Assembly 2810 and Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church recognized Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano with the Tony Gasparino “Lest We Forget Award.” Attending the ceremony with Juliano was his mother, Patricia, and Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. This year’s service was dedicated to the Memory of Palm Coast Firefighter Brant Gammon.

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 2810 has hosted the Tony Gasparino Veterans Day Celebration and Lest We Forget awards since 2019. Anthony Gasparino was a Vietnam Veteran and past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the councils. The Knights of Columbus recognizes Active-Duty Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and Fire Rescue as well as other first responders for their commitment and service to the Nation and their communities. They selected Juliano for the award in honor of his outstanding services to our country with the Palm Coast Fire Department and as a bagpiper, for which he performs for many community organizations.









“Lt. Juliano is well-deserving of this award as he is an intricate part of our fire family and takes his duties and responsibilities very seriously,” Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill said. “Patrick provides great service to our residents by being a strong firefighter and an incredible storyteller. We are lucky to have his communications skills to keep the community informed and engaged with our department.”

Juliano joined the Palm Coast Fire Department in 2006 as a Volunteer Firefighter. He was hired as a career firefighter in 2008. After a brief hiatus in which he served two years as the Northeast Florida Regional Manager for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater, he returned to the Palm Coast Fire Department in 2017. He was promoted to the rank of Driver Engineer in 2018 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2021.

He obtained his paramedic certification in 2009 from Daytona State College and firefighter certifications in 2007. He’s also earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Administration from Flagler College and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Barry University. He is also certified as an Advanced Public Information Officer.









In addition to his duties as a Lieutenant, Juliano serves as the Public Information Officer for the fire department in which he coordinates public communication, social media, public engagement, and media inquiries. Additionally, he serves as Commander of the Fire Department Honor Guard and is the President of the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters Local 4807.

